The success of two previous events has encouraged Mike Lively to continue hosting an

annual fundraiser to benefit Camp Hertko Hollow in Des Moines, Iowa.

The camp provides help to improve the lives of children and youth who have diabetes.

This year’s event is from 2 p.m. to midnight on Saturday, July 27, on the grounds of the

Country Store and Wolf Road Waystation, located at 12705 Wolf Rd., Geneseo, which is

just outside of Geneseo, and about eight miles east of Colona on Wolf Rd.

The fundraiser will include a variety of activities including Huck’s Karaoke who also

will serve as the disc jockey, a dunk tank and a live auction. There will be several raffle

drawings included three for guns donated by Springfield Armory, and Russ Farber,

Geneseo. The winners of the gun raffles must provide proof of a Firearm Owners

Identification Card (FOID) card.

Food and beverages will be available to purchase.

Lively said he and his business partner, Aaron Jacobs, held the first fundraiser two

years ago, “and we raised $3,600 the first year and $13,000 last year. The kids who go to

camp there learn how to live with juvenile diabetes. We chose to help Camp Hertko

because we are aware of many people from this area who have been involved with the

camp and because it is an independent organization and that is important to me.”

“We ask that the money we donate is allocated for scholarships for kids who may not

otherwise be able to attend the camp,” he said. “We also tell them if something needs

repairing at the camp, they can use the money for that. We want to make the place as

good as possible for the kids.”

Camp Hertko Hollow provides recreation, education and fun, Lively said. Campers

enjoy the traditional camp activities while learning about living with diabetes. They also

meet other youth and counselors who have diabetes.

Lively said, “I went to the camp to look it over and it is an amazing place for children

to learn they are not different and that they have something special they have to live

with.”