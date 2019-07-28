WASHINGTON, D.C. — Republican Majority Senate Leader Mitch McConnell has been given the nickname "Moscow Mitch" after his repeated blocks of election security legislation and the Wednesday testimony by Special Counsel Robert Mueller that Russians are actively continuing efforts to undermine U.S. elections.

In his Wednesday House testimony, Mueller pressed the matter of Russian election interference as congress members sought to pick apart his credibility as a special counsel and frame his wording into justification for presidential impeachment.

"It wasn't a single attempt," Mueller stipulated regarding Russia's election manipulation. "They're doing it as we sit here. And they expect to do it during the next campaign."

McConnell has repeatedly asserted any legislation impacting election security must be bipartisan. But once bipartisan legislation is introduced and makes it out of committee, such bipartisan legislation is still left to linger. Sen. Lindsey Graham, a Republican, has co-authored multiple bills and passed them out of committee. None have made it to the Senate floor even though he is a Republican in a Republican-dominated chamber.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Republicans were "putting their heads in the sand."

"Mueller's testimony was a clarion call for election security," Schumer said. "Mueller's testimony should be a wake-up call for every American, Democrat, Republican, liberal, conservative, that the integrity of our elections is at stake."

The DETER Act, co-authored by Graham and Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois would allow federal officials to deport anyone involved in election interference and refuse entry to the country of anyone previously found guilty of such an offense.

Durbin criticized McConnell: "We have been warned in closed sessions about the Russian plans to corrupt this next election and they’re very specific. What are we doing about it? The answer is: Nothing. The reason: Mitch McConnell.”

Durbin was not only relying on Mueller's testimony for that information. FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday said Russia is determined to interfere in the next presidential election.

"The Russians are absolutely intent on trying to interfere with our elections," Wray said during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing according to Reuters.

“Everything we’ve done against Russia has not deterred them enough?” asked Sen. Graham, the Republican committee chairman. “All the sanctions, all the talk, they’re still at it?”

"Yes. My view is until they stop, they haven't been deterred enough," Wray responded. The investigation by Mueller led to charges against 25 Russian citizens and three Russian companies. Sanctions have been placed against Russian oligarchs and military intelligence officials. When asked by presidential candidate Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar if Wray had talked to the president personally about the threat, Wray responded he had "met with a number of others in the White House National Security Council."

Wray reported the FBI is working with private sector platforms to address influence message, propaganda and fake news.

On Thursday, the bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee issued its report on election security. North Carolina Republican Sen. Richard Burr said, "There is still much work that remains to be done." Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia stated of the report: "Our bipartisan investigation identified multiple problems and information gaps that hindered our ability to effectively respond and defend against the Russian attack in 2016," Warner said, according to ABC News: "Since then — and in large part as a result of the bipartisan work done on this issue in our committee — the intelligence community, DHS, the FBI and the states have taken steps to ensure that our elections are far more secure today than they were in 2016. But there's still much more we can and must do to protect our elections."

The report itself warns, "Despite increased focus over the last three years, some of these vulnerabilities, including aging voting equipment, remain. As states look to replace machines that are now out of date, they should purchase more secure voting machines. At a minimum, any machine purchased going forward should have a voter-verified paper trail."

Sen. Schumer on Thursday attempted to call up legislation mandating that any campaign official report to the FBI any foreign interference or attempted interference. McConnell blocked him.

"This is all about the faith in this country," Schumer warned. "If we lose faith in our electoral process, democracy begins to walk away from us, and we'll be a different country."



