CANTON-Two Job Application Drives will be held in Canton.

The first will be held Thursday, Aug. 8 from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 301 E. Chestnut, Canton. Attendees can enjoy a free dinner.

The second will be held Friday, Aug. 9 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 176 S. First Ave., Canton. Attendees can visit the US Census Bureau table at the Free Block Party and Resource Fair.