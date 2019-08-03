FORT LEONARD WOOD, MISSOURI-Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Commanding General, presented the Outstanding Engineer Warrant Officer Award to Chief Warrant Officer 2 (CW2) William Test during a ceremony held July 2 at the Prime Power School located at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. The Outstanding Engineer Warrant Officer Award is presented annually to honor an engineer warrant officer in the Active Army, Army National Guard, and Army Reserve in recognition of outstanding contributions to military engineering by demonstrated technical and leadership ability. CW2 Test also received the Outstanding Engineer Warrant Officer of the Year for 2016. He is the only Engineer Warrant Officer to receive the award twice.

In submitting CW2 Test for the Award, his Commander wrote, "CW2 Test has proven himself to be a Soldier first and Engineer always through his dedication to duty, unparalleled professionalism, and execution of numerous missions during 2018 with the 249th Engineer Battalion (Prime Power). Over the span of his Army career, Mr. Test has set a high standard for himself and is a role model for Officers and Soldiers alike."

In the fall of 2017, Chief Test deployed to Puerto Rico which was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

He led a team responsible for conducting electrical assessments of critical infrastructure, installing emergency backup generators on key facilities such as hospitals and water treatment facilities, and installing ten micro‐grids on the island. His work affected over 200,000 U.S. citizens in Puerto Rico and greatly enhanced the image of the Corps of Engineers among the public. In the fall of 2018, CW2 Test deployed to Turkey and Israel to operate and maintain generators and electrical grids used to power two missile defense radar sites. CW2 Test’s power station was the first selected for the unique challenge of deploying to two sites at once.

CW2 Test overall decorations include: Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (4), Army Commendation Medal (5), Army Achievement Medal (4), Army Good Conduct Medal (3), National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal (2), Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, ISAF NATO Medal, Non‐Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon (3), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon (2), Air Assault Badge, Parachutist Badge, Combat Action Badge, and the Bronze De Fleury Medal.

CW2 William Test graduated from Canton High School in 2000 and joined the Army in 2003. He married Michelle (Crosier) in 2003 and they have two children – daughter Alexis (15) and son Lincoln (8). CW2

Test is the son of Ron and Pat Test, Banner and brother of Tricia Test, Farmington.

Additionally, he was a stand out in the Canton High football program and continues to make the District proud with his accomplishments!