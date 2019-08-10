LIVERPOOL-Saturday, Aug. 17 is Fulton County Farm Bureau (FCFB) member Appreciation Night at Spoon River Speedway near Liverpool. It is also “Meet the Driver” night.

Grandstands open at 4 p.m.

Ag In the Classroom activities will take place 5 to 7 p.m. when racing is scheduled to start.

Grandstand passes (not pit passes) are available to FCFB members in advance.

Members can stop by the Farm Bureau office in Lewistown during normal hours, Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. and pick up your FREE admission passes, which are normally $10 per person.

These complementary passes will go fast, and the number is limited to five per member picking them up. Call the Farm Bureau office, 547-3011 for more information or to ask about becoming a member!

Spend a great night of dirt track racing at this Fulton County landmark; a former soybean field turned speedway by Farm Bureau members the Denny Family over 30 years ago.

The family track was featured in FarmWeek (the publication of Illinois Farm Bureau) several years ago. The story can be found at FarmWeek’s archives https://farmweeknow.com/story-build-fast-0-159623.