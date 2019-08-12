Funeral services for Flora Frances Edwards, 91, of Hobbs, New Mexico will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday morning at Chapel of Hope with Joe Cotton officiating. Burial will be at Prairie Haven Memorial Park.

Mrs. Edwards was born June 12, 1928 in Rising Sun, Illinois and died on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Lea Regional Medical Center. She married Maurice “Doc” Edwards on February 24, 1946 in Carmi, Illinois, and they enjoyed almost 50 years of married life. They moved to Hobbs in December of 1965 when Mr. Edwards was transferred with Warren Petroleum. Mrs. Edwards worked at Western Auto and K Mart for a period of years before retiring. She was a breast cancer survivor and her greatest joys were spending time with her family and sitting outside.

Mrs. Edwards is survived by her two daughters: Marcia Galyean of Hobbs; Paula Barker (Jeff) of Hobbs; a sister, Vonda Lichtenberger, of Carmi, Illinois; one grand-daughter, Kinsey Van Haveren (Brandon) of Chandler, Arizona; and one great grand-daughter, Sloan, of Chandler, Arizona; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Maurice “Doc” Edwards; her parents, Edgar and Ina Frymire; her brother, A. W. Frymire; her son-in-law, Joe Galyean; and an infant great grandchild.

Donations may be made in her memory to the New Mexico Baptist Children’s Home, Box 629, Portales, New Mexico 88130.

Visitation will be Sunday, August 4, 1:00 – 4:00 at Chapel of Hope with family in attendance from 2:00 – 4:00. Funeral services are at 10:00, Monday, August 5, 2019 at Chapel of Hope Funeral Home with Joe Cotton officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Haven Memorial Park Cemetery, Hobbs. Services are under the direction of Chapel of Hope Funeral Home, Hobbs, NM. Condolences may be made online at: www.chapelofhopefunerals.com