Glenda Kay Taylor, 73, of Carmi, passed away at 1:50 a.m., Thursday, August 8, 2019 at her residence. She was born in White County, IL on November 20, 1945 the daughter of Glenard David and Stella Mae (Antrim) Taylor. Glenda has resided at Carmi House for the past 21 years and has enjoyed attending the workshops at CDC Trade and Coleman Tri County. Glenda truly enjoyed life. She attended the Trinity Assembly of God.

Glenda is survived by her niece, Deanna (Bob) Phillips, of Brumley, MO; nephew, David Cooper, of Wichita, KS; two great-nephews, Taylor Hall and James (Gwen) Cooper; four cousins, John (Claire) Taylor, Judy (Bud) Peyton, Ed (Diane) Hall and Virginia (Ernest) Smitley. She was preceded in death by her parents, Glenard and Stella Taylor; a sister and brother-in-law, Alta and Cliff Cooper; two aunts and uncles, Floyd and Esther Taylor and Bernard and Mary Ellen Hall.

Funeral services for Glenda Kay Taylor, 73, of Carmi will be held at 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi with Rev. Dr. Harrison Peyton officiating. Burial will be in White County Memorial Garden. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, from 10:00 a.m. until service time at Campbell Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Glenda's memory to the Activity Fund at Carmi House and will be accepted at Campbell Funeral Home in Carmi.

Attachments area