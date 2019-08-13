I was on the way back from the Vets Office with my Buster dog Friday, Ausust 9th, a little after 4:00 p.m. I looked

up and thought that cloud looks weird, needless to say it started coming down into a funnel. I am very scared of storms i have never seen a tornado or a funnel cloud, I have heard the sounds of them a couple of times when I was little, they had went over the house, and I do not want to here or see one again. When I seen this funnel my heart was getting it, along with my nerves being out of control. I thought there is no watches or warnings out, and the sirens are not going off, so i posted it on facebook to make people aware of it.

Me and Buster made it home and stood out side to watch what it was doing or where it was going, along with some neighbors

out watching it also. It keep coming down, an I thought where in the world are we going to go if it lands, and which way is it going to go, I know they can turn on a dime, my head was just swarming with negative thoughts. But, all the sudden it was gone about as fast as it appeared, I also seen on facebook there was one seen out by concord also.

I had heard later these are called cold air funnels, they usually do not reach the ground, and if they do they do not cause much damage, and they do not show up on the radar. So that explains why no sirens, or watches or warnings. I thank the lord it was not the real thing, but honestly I do not care if it was just a cold air funnel, it scared me half to death and i'm not going to say it didn't. It just goes to show you anything can happen, at any time with no warning of any kind.