Opinion

I was able to sit down with Sandi Long and Steve Bowton Friday morning for an interview in regard to some exciting activities taking place in Canton for those who need assistance for shelter, job skills, drug addiction, to name a few.

The article appears elsewhere in today’s Ledger, but suffice to say not only will this be a wonderful resource for residents of Canton, but for Fulton County residents, too.

Steve is adamant people in Canton are in denial about the homeless in the city.

I’ve no doubt he believes that wholeheartedly.

My take on it is a little different.

When Nick died friends I had forever suddenly ghosted me. It’s as if I no longer existed.

Then, several days later it occurred to me they hadn’t actually abandoned me.

They were afraid.

It was if I had suddenly become contagious.

My friends had kids, too.

If something as freakin’ horrific as Nick dying had happened to me, it could happen to them and seeing me or talking to me was a reminder.

I was a reminder their kid or kids could die just as easily as mine did.

I got it.

I totally and utterly understood.

Kid 1 and I stayed with my grandparents for a significant period following his death and my first knee surgery.

A friend had called to talk to me two, three days after he passed and I distinctly remember her saying to me, “I can’t believe how calm you are! I would be screaming my head off!”

A. I was heavily medicated.

B. I didn’t know much during those early days, I just knew I had to keep it together for Kid 1.

When something terrible happens to someone you know, it suddenly becomes a huge wake up call that you’re not exempt from the horror, unkindness and general crappy things that only happen to those ‘other’ people.

Guess what?

We ARE those other people; each and every one of us.

Such is the case with the homeless.

I’m aware there are homeless people in Canton.

I know other people are fully aware, too.

The issue is, it is easier to ignore than acknowledge.

Do you know why?

Because it is a reminder we are all an illness, unexpected catastrophic expense, divorce, what have you, away from being that homeless person we pretend doesn’t exist.

Now the middle class, for the most part, is about living pay-check-to-pay-check.

Circumstances change, things happen we never thought would happen and suddenly we’re robbing Peter to pay Paul.

I opened my very own checking account when I was 18. I’ve had that same checking account, my own account with no one else on it, since that time. I’ve always worked hard to pay my bills, be independent and know in the back of my head I can take care of myself.

When I got divorced, there was joint credit card debt. The cards, however, were in my name because I had the better credit.

I ended up doing something I thought I would never do just to get out of a excruciatingly bad marriage.

I took bankruptcy.

It was the first time ever or since he passed I was glad my Gramps wasn’t here so he didn’t see my failure.

But, I’ve worked nonstop for 25 years of my life.

It was difficult, but I managed to build my credit up to the point I was able to buy my house here in Canton.

It could have turned out a whole lot differently.

And, that’s the fear I think many have.

As expenses continue to rise and wages remain the same more and more people are having an extremely difficult time making ends meet from paycheck to paycheck.

I am fortunate to have a job.

I’m fortunate to have insurance.

There’s a few minor medical procedures and tests I’ve held off on simply because after insurance pays I’ll still be left with a big chunk of out-of-pocket I can’t necessarily afford right now.

I don’t want to take on the debt.

But, believe me I realize I am so very much more fortunate than others!

The first time I had Martha Daly, who, at the time, was the Executive Director of the Fulton-Mason Crisis Service, on my radio program, Open Line, I finished and Charlie Wright, came up to me with tears in his eyes saying, “I had no idea what a problem domestic violence is. You opened my eyes, my Darling.”

And, that, I believe is what Steve, Sandi, Sue and others involved are trying to do—open the eyes of others all the while helping those in need.

Don’t worry, as much as you may feel as though it is, homelessness is not contagious.

Education.

Education is a good thing.

Let those with the knowledge educate you.