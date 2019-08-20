Editor,

Buckheart Township is still refusing to hold public hearing.

Did anyone notice that Orion Township held a special public hearing within one month of receiving a petition from a group of township taxpayers with complaints about their roads?

We filed a petition (35 signatures) on 11/15/18 for the maintenance of Brad Street. They are required, by law, to maintain the street or hold a public hearing in response to this petition (605 ILCS 5). The public is entitled to this hearing, we pay some hefty property taxes. We want this hearing to clear up all the rumors and lies, publicly. They can explain why they won’t uphold their original agreement of what was required to obtain maintenance. They can explain why they would rather pay a lawyer than provide services to the taxpayers. They can explain how it is acceptable to tell taxpayers “they don’t want to” maintain their street. They can explain how they keep changing the requirements for Brad Street to obtain maintenance. They have, once again, completely revised their requirements with a clause stating they would “consider” maintenance if we do this expensive work. We only know this because we hired a lawyer to get the information. It is their job to explain and defend their decisions, publicly, it is our money they are spending.

How about that public hearing, Buckheart Township Road Commissioner?

Lisa Thompson

Brad Street

Canton, IL