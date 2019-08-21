Ed. Note-This is Part II of a two-part series regarding a Legislative Breakfast held Monday morning in the Graham Hospital Lobby Conference Room featuring special guests State Senator Dave Koehler and State Representative Mike Unes.

The breakfast was hosted by Recruitment of Business and Transportation Committees of Spoon River Partnership.

CANTON-Senator Dave Koehler (D-Peoria) had a far different perspective on the Capital Bill that came out of Springfield recently as opposed to his colleague, Representative Mike Unes (R-Peoria).

The two discussed their opposing positions Monday during a Legislative Breakfast held at Graham Hospital.

In Tuesday’s Ledger a portion of their discussion was printed.

In today’s Ledger it continues.

Senator Koehler noted, “We also passed a bill, and of course the Federal Government did this in the Ag. Bill as well, but hemp is now widespread.

We have growers now.

Hemp is going to be a huge cash cow for farmers. Some of you who are more Ag. knowledgeable understand this.

Hemp for the CBD oil has to be harvested by hand, so you’re not going to plant 40 acres, you’re going to plan one or two acres.”

Koehler said he was at a Farm Bureau meeting when he posed the question regarding the difference in revenue between soybeans and corn versus hemp, “Well, hemp they estimated anywhere from $30 to 70,000 per acre. If you’ve ever gone to get the CBD oil, which I did, I have a herniated disc in my back. I’m 70 and I thought I was 40. I built a fence for my daughter and I couldn’t walk for probably two weeks.

I tried everything; acupuncture, physical therapy, got some CBD oil and it does take some of the edge off, a little bit of the pain away. I got some of the oil you rub in. It was going all the way down to my ankle.

Um, it was $190 a bottle-a little bottle, but there’s a big market for that.

This is kind of a change in the economy and we’re trying to stay up on it.

“We going to be addressing pensions. We’re going to be addressing property taxes.

There’s a lot of things now we’re set up to look at for next year.”

Unes addresses minimum wage increase

Unes said there are unintended consequences from the minimum wage increase talked about that are going to be great, “Not just to businesses, but also to our school districts, also to our hospitals.

All across the board that is going to have some very severe unintended consequences and it’s going to the opposite of what we want.

Everyone wants everyone to make as much as they can. I get that and I’m the same way, but what I want more is for us to have jobs and this increase is going to take away jobs.

There’s just no getting around it.

Our jobs are being replaced by machines and robots especially when it comes to minimum wage jobs.

On the other hand if you look at C.N.A. jobs, people that do great work and we need them, they’re literally not getting paid enough money and they’re literally cleaning up poop and they have to start asking themselves, ‘Hey, I could go to Walmart and be a greeter, make just as much as this and not have to deal with the affects of this job.

We have facilities that are mandated, this is another unintended consequence you’re going to see from the minimum wage, because we have facilities that have minimum requirements on jobs, job minimums, they have to hire so many nurses, P.T.s or O.T.s, but then their rates are also set on what they get reimbursed from Medicaid.

So, if you take a sandwich shop owner who is going to be affected majorly by the minimum wage increase he’s going to have some ability, though, to make some adjustments. He or she, that owner, can cut hours to make adjustments or they’re going to have to raise their prices.

Either way, that’s going to get passed down to the consumer, right?

In this case, when you’re talking about a medical facility who is mandated on hours they can’t cut hours.

On the flip side, on Medicaid reimbursement, those rates are set. They can’t raise their rates. They can’t adjust their hours. That is going to have a severe impact on the economy.

There are a lot of unintended consequences that are going to come from that.

Like I said, this session was a very frustrating one.

And, we saw a number of very flawed processes that didn’t have to be that way.”

Q and some A

With new Canton City Attorney, Chris Jump, serving as the moderator he read some of the questions submitted for the lawmakers.

The questions were submitted anonymously by audience members.

Q. The Governor passed a $45 billion Capital Bill a few months ago and we have recently learned of some of the benefits we’re going to have right here in Fulton County. Among them it was recently announced Route 24 would be expanding to four lanes from Kingston Mines to Banner.

I understand, Rep. Unes, you just mentioned that not being a line item, but could one of you discuss that announcement and if that is going to happen when can we expect construction to begin on Route 24 and what else do we know is coming from the Capital Bill that is going to affect us here right here in Fulton County?

A.”Route 24, the important list that needs to be on is the multi-year plan for I.D.O.T. so when the Governor came about a month ago to announce that we lumped some money in the Capital Bill Budget and I.D.O.T. rolls out what is called a multi-year plan, it’s usually a 5-year plan, it’s on a rolling 5 years. That plan now is on there.

I think the engineering is done. Since it’s been awhile since they completed that I don’t know if it has to be redone or not. Acquisition has to be done…..I would guess they’ll start within the next two years. That’s my guess,” said Koehler.

But, wait, says Rep. Unes

“I appreciate the fact the Governor has said it’s going to be in a multi-year plan, but this is an important project we’ve talked about for many years.

Why not itemize it the way other important projects across the state were itemized?

That takes out all questions.

We don’t know, Chris (Jump).

The answer to your question, is we don’t know, when it’s going to start because it’s not in the Bill.

But there was State Route 47, State Route 30, State Route 53, State Route 34, State Route 31, State Route 20.

Those are all State Routes in the Cook County Area that are all itemized in the Bill.

Why not itemize this in the Bill?

I would argue there is no great project that is more important.

I’m very disappointed that’s not in the Bill.

Also, Court Street in Pekin which is another very important project for this area.

Again, not in the Bill.

Not in any five-year plans or anywhere.

It just doesn’t exist.

Like I said, I put in for Fulton County improvements as well. I tried to spread out as much as I could.

Again, we don’t know how much that’s going to be or how that’s going to be distributed yet, but that’s another issue.”

What about disbursement?

Unes noted the way it’s being disbursed can be confusing to some, “I don’t think a lot of people understand not all of the money is going to roads and bridges and we need to share that. We need to be transparent as to where that is.

Twenty percent of the 45 billion is dedicated to public transportation.

I don’t hear people saying, ‘My bus isn’t running on time or my bus broke down this morning,’

I hear people saying, ‘I have to go get my wheels repaired because I hit another pothole.’

Nevertheless, 20 percent is going to public transportation and not to roads and bridges the way it is claimed.

Among the remaining 80 percent that still exists, there’s 40 percent of that that’s going towards locals.

So if you take the 20 percent for public transportation, which the vast majority, almost all of that is going to Cook County for their public transportation and you take the Cook County share of the 40 percent that is going to locals, before we even talk about any state projects almost 25 percent of the entire bill goes to Cook County.

We’re doubling our gas tax.

Our gas tax was doubled and before we even get to talk about any of the projects that are important to us 25 percent of the Bill is already spoken for.

I don’t think that’s the right approach.

That’s a flawed process I’m very passionate about. We need to be able to speak on why that happened and the flaws in that process,” said Unes.

Koehler breaks it down

“So, roads and bridges, $25.3 billion; Transit, $4.5 billion; Rail, $1.1 billion; Ports, $150 million; Aeronautics, $558 million; Bicycles, Pedestrians, $50 million.

Of the projects we have for this area we have Route 24, Route 29, 474 to 24, there will be $48.6 million resurfacing major bridge work done along that from the Illinois River in Peoria County, Cedar Street Extension, I-74, Murray Baker Bridge and IL-116.

Yeah, you’re right. The Capital Bill has a number of different things, but if you think you can negotiate a Capital Bill without putting some transit money in for Chicago, then you’re dreaming because that’s a major issue for them in that area.

This all works out. We have a 55/45 split in terms of roads and bridges.

Chicago gets 45 percent, downstate gets 55 percent.

Some folks from Chicago suggested maybe we should do 50/50 and this where the downstate Senate Democrat Caucus comes in. We don’t have enough numbers to start something, but we can stop something.

We said that’s a deadend, we’re going to keep that 55 number coming downstate.

That’s the numbers from that,” said Koehler.”

Broadband deployment bi-partisan effort

“There is actually broadband deployment in the Capital Bill. This is something that has had bi-partisan support. This is something I know Governor Pritzker has said he’s committed to.

I don’t know the timing, but I do know it was addressed as part of the Capital Bill, “ said Unes.

“Actually, it’s $420 million for broadband. I was with the Governor when he made the announcement about some local projects here and he also pledged downstate Illinois will have a total buildout of broadband,” said Koehler.

He went on to say this is the number one issue all rural areas face, “This is the number one issue all rural areas face. People want to know if there is broadband hook-up. This is the biggest economic development tool we have so I applaud the Governor for saying we are going to have this built out in Illinois. It’s going to give us a big advantage, especially in Fulton County.”

One audience member asked if either man could give a shred of optimism when it comes to people and businesses fleeing Illinois.

Said Koehler, “I think it is beginning to change. We’re a northern state to so we have an outflow to people that like warmer weather. I suppose when you get to be my age you start to think about shoveling snow and all of that. I wish there was a different formula we could tap into for areas like the Peoria Metropolitan area that could have some kind of growth spurt. Chicago is just booming. Chicago is booming. That’s the economic engine of this whole area. Contrary to popular belief, Chicago exports more taxes than they import so they kind of take care of the rest of us.”

He mentioned he was recently in Nashville which is growing as is Denver, Colorado, Austin, Texas, “I think we need to look at that we are an agricultural based state.”

Said Unes, “I absolutely love this area. I love it. My wife Natalie and I are very blessed. We’re raising four kids here. It’s a great place to live, work and raise a family. It saddens me to hear about so many people who are leaving. To have conversations on a daily basis with so many people who are thinking about leaving.

I can tell you it’s not just Nashville and Austin that are growing. Everyone of our surrounding states are growing manufacturing jobs at a faster clip than the State of Illinois, which then I think begs the question, what are we doing? We need to work together. We can’t give up. It’s a struggle. It’s too important. Our families are too important. Our loved ones are too important. We’re losing our high school graduates at a fast pace to outside states because of the cost of higher education here. We have to think about the consequences some of the processes we’re doing are having to working poor and middle class people.

This budget that was passed in the darkest of night actually spent a billion dollars more than what Pritzker’s proposed budget was. So when we put to bed, finally the most egregious impasse the state has ever seen, and hopefully will never see that again, that was a budget that was worked and collaborated on a bi-partisan basis; that budget actually spent a billion dollars less than the Rauner budget. That was the FY18 budget that was passed in the summer of 2017. This budget was a billion dollars more.”

The future

Both gentlemen were asked what they hope gets accomplished during the next legislative session.

Said Senator Koehler, “We have to look at pensions and not just the state pension funds, but the police and fire for local units of government.

There’s been some ongoing discussion on that.

There’s been some task forces that have been working on that. That’s an issue that has to be addressed because it’s eating you alive right now and we have to figure out an equitable way of making sure those bases covered.”

Rep. Unes said he’s hoping to fix some of the things from this session during next session, “The unintended consequences that are going to actually put more pressure on our budget as they bring in less revenue-I’m hoping we’ll be able to fix some of those in the next session.”