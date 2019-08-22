MACOMB — The Western Illinois University Art Gallery will feature the Biennial Faculty Exhibition through Sept. 20.

Patrons will have the opportunity to view a selection of works by University art faculty, including Professor Jan Clough, Professor Damon McArthur, Professor Tim Waldrop, Professor Bruce Walters, Associate Professor Ian Shelly, Professor Jenny Knavel, Art Chair Kat Myers, Professor Bill Howard, Professor Susan Czechowski and Associate Professor Duke Oursler.

A reception will be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 in the Art Gallery.

The exhibit is open free to the public. Gallery hours are Monday-Friday 9 a.m.-noon; 1-4 p.m. and Saturday 1-4 p.m. The gallery is closed on University holidays.

For more information about the Gallery, visit wiu.edu/artgallery. .



