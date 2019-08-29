The 7th annual Popcorn Day Walk/Run and Kids'1/4 mile fun run co-sponsored wih Legence Bank and Ferrell Hospital will be held Thursday, September 5th at 6:00 P.M. There will be an option to participate in a color run/walk or you can still compete and bypass the color stations. You can pre-register at runsignup.com for a T-shirt or register the same day at 5:00 P.M. The race will begin at St. Kateri Catholic Church in Ridgway,IL. (200 W. South Street). Medals will be given to the top two male and female age divisions for both the run and walk. For more information, please contact Allison Sisk at 618-518-0097.

The Popcorn Day Kiddie Parade will begin in Ridgway,IL. at 9:30 A.M. on September 7th. This year's theme is "Masquerade on Parade." Contestants should be entered and lined up by 9:15 A.M. for judging. Divisions are pet,costume, vehicle, and bicycle and the location is beside the Medicine Shoppe in Ridgway. For more information please call 618-521-5576.

A Kiddie Tractor Pull is scheduled for Thursday, September 5th at 7:00 P.M. in downtown Ridgway,IL. The tractor and sled will be furnished. Three age groups--up to 4,5-7, and 8-10 will be allowed. Trophies will be awarded to 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place in each age group, with participation ribbons to be awarded to all entries. A $1.00 entry fee will be charged with entries being taken near the stage prior to 7:00 P.M. on September 5th. For more information, please call 618-841-7971.

4-WHEELER EVENT

On September 6th, a 4-wheeler barrel race will include classes for UTV, ATV, and Motorcycles. The barrel race will be held during the Gallatin County Fair/Popcorn Day festival on the fairgrounds at Ridgway,IL. beginning at 7:00 P.M. with gates opening at 5:00 P.M.

Anything goes from battery powered (entry fee $10.00) up to big boys' toys (entry fee $20.00) with 100% payback. Pit passes for all events will be $15.00 with gate fees set at $10.00 for adults, $5.00 for ages 6-12, and pre-schoolers free. For more information call Jimmy Bourland at 618-499-2348.

Gallatin County Fair Tractor Pull

The Gallatin County Fair Board will hold a sanctioned tractor pull on September 7th, at 3:00 P.M. at the Ridgway,IL. Fairgrounds.The Illinois Stock Pullers Association-Illinois Hot Farm Stock Pullers Association will hold the following classes: ISPA 10000lb. and 12000 lb. classes, each with a payout of $700.00 and an entry fee of $20.00 and IHFSPA 8000 lb. and 9250 lb. hot farm classes, each with a payout of $1,200.00 and 12500 lb. 12 MPH with a payout of $750.00 with IHFSPA entry fee being $25.00. Toal tractor pull payout is $4,550.00. Local trucks are also invited to enter. For more information, please call Jimmy Bourland at 618-499-2348.

Two Speed Shows At Gallatin County Fair

The Gallatin County Fair has scheduled two speed shows this year. The barrel race shows are scheduled for September 7th, at 6:00 P.M. and September 8th at 12:00 Noon with the same classes and payouts each day. Total payout each day is $3,000.00 for a total of $6,000.00 overall.

The shows start with trainer barrels and poles (time only) which have a $5.00 entry fee. The class 12 and under barrels will be held between the trainer barrels and poles (entry fee $5.00) with the payout of 1st $25, 2nd $20, 3rd $18, 4th $15, 5th $12, and 6th $10.Next is 2-D pole bending (entry fee $15.00) with the following payout: 1-D is 1st $68, 2nd $62, 3rd $55, and 4th $48; 2-D 1st $47, 2nd $43, 3rd $40, and 4th $37. IBRA open 4-D barrels (entry fee $22.00) has the following payout:1-D IS 1ST $200, 2ND $175, 3RD $155, AND 4TH $149;2-d is 1st $140, 2nd $131, 3rd $122, and 4th $113; 3-D is 1st $105, 2nd $97, 3rd $87, and 4th $78; 4-D is 1st $70, 2nd $50, 3rd $43, and 4th $35. IBRA youth 3-D barrels (entry fee $17) has the following payout: 1-D is 1st $100, 2nd $85, 3rd $75, and 4th $65; 2-D is 1st $60, 2nd $58, 3rd $55, and 4th $53; 3-D is 1st $52, 2nd $50, 3rd $49, and 4th $48. IBRA adult 3-D barrels (ages 19-39) and IBRA Master 3-D barrels (40 and over) ( both with $12.00 entry fees) are jackpotted with a 70% payback.

A $2.00 per horse fee has already been added into the IBRA (Illinois Barrel Racing Association) entry fees on IBRA-classes with a one-time $5.00 exhibitor fee per all riders. Youth, adult, and masters may roll over from the open class. Negative Coggins and out-of-state health papers will be required. No refunds will be given. No alcoholic beverages will be allowed on the fairgrounds. Not responsible for accidents or loss. For further information, please contact Ryan Smith at 618-926-3518.

Gallatin County Fair Demo Derby

The Gallatin County Fair Association has announced that a demolition derby will be held at the Ridgway,IL. Fairgrounds September 14th, at 7:00 P.M. sharp. Gates will open at 2:00 P.M. with a drivers' meeting at 6:45 P.M.

Classes include weld, metric, old school chain and wire, next generation, lawn mowers, and power wheels. Cash and trophies will be awarded. Entry fee for the event is $50.00 for all classes except lawn mowers at $20.00 and power wheels is free with all riders paying $30.00 and pit passes $20.00. Gate admission is set at $10.00 and preschoolers free. For more information, please phone Chad Bandy at 618-926-0961.