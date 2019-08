The Daily Ledger office will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

CANTON - The Daily Ledger office will be closed Monday, Sept. 2 in observance of the Labor Day holiday. There will be no paper published.

The office will open back up the following day, Tuesday, Sept. 3. There will be a paper Tuesday.

Have news or community items to share? Send them to hschrodt@cantondailyledger.com.