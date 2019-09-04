

Work is continuing on the plans for next year’s June 17-21st Walldogs project. We are absolutely thrilled to see the increased support from the community, and hope that it only increases as the event draws closer.

In the last article, we expressed the need for host families, and that is still the case. Since the last article, 22 more artists have registered and, you guessed it, many of them would like to stay with a host. If you have a spare room or two available, we would love for you to fill out a form on our website, or hard copy versions can be found at City Hall or the Chamber Office.

Needed supplies are being dropped off at City Hall and the Chamber Office here and there by helpful citizens. More recently, Helia Healthcare of Olney and First Financial Bank dropped off a nice haul to add to our collection.

A couple more Corporate Sponsors have also joined. These benefactors will be shown in the updated list later in this article. These sponsorships are so vital to the success of the event, and create a wonderful platform for area businesses, organizations, and even private individuals. It doesn’t hurt that each sponsorship level comes with a different set of perks.

So far, the Dundas Ruritan, Trinity Lutheran Church, and First Presbyterian Church have offered to provide meals for our Walldogs. Additional meal hosts are being sought. If you might be interested in providing a breakfast, lunch, or dinner, please contact Belinda Henton for more information (bhenton@cityofolney.com).

Lauren McClain (618-843-3238/lauren.p.mcclain@gmail.com) is collecting a listing of those interested in helping us as a Service Dog (volunteer). Whether it’s a just a few hours, several hours, or multiple days, we need you! We are looking for those willing to assist with tasks such as: set up, tear down, wall prep, site monitors, runners, entertainment/special events, transportation, or general (wherever needed!). This is an opportunity to earn service hours, is a great resume builder, and allows you to be surrounded by positive people helping to better our community.

In the next article, we will discuss some of the other special events that will be taking place during the Walldogs’ time here.

Before sharing with you are next two mural topics, we would like to thank those that have already committed as corporate sponsors: City of Olney Tourism Fund, Vaughn Law Office/Ray & Marcia Vaughn, Thrasher Family Funeral Home, Richland Heritage Museum Foundation, Carrie Winter Charitable Trust, PrintForce, Bartley C. Zuber, Attorney at Law, Friends of Olney, Olney Elks #926, Midtown Package Liquors, Freedom 92.9, Murray & Julie Propes, Consolidated Grain & Barge, Kemper CPA Group, Law Offices of Charles C. Roberts, the Ridgway Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society, A-1 Quality Glass, and the VFW Auxiliary #4226. Your support of this project and our community means more than you know!

Proud Olneans in Tiger County – 400 S. Kitchell

This piece will showcase images related to our community spirit.

We have so much to be proud of right here in this community. Our citizens bring home several State, Regional, and District championships. We have Richland County Fair Queens that go on to win the Illinois County Fair Queen titles. Several agriculture recognitions….the list can just go on. Olney has also been lucky enough to have had Olney Central College named by USA Today as the Top Community College in Illinois, with Olney coming in other rankings such as the 50 Best Places to Live in Illinois*, and the Top 10 Best Cities to Retire in Illinois**. And let’s not forget the notoriety our white squirrels have given us in several areas!

And how about our school spirit?! The Tiger Pride Alumni Association and the Tiger Alumni Center do great work to keep that school spirit alive in our graduates, and possess a spirit of giving back. Additionally, the creation of #OneTigerNation understands Olney’s tradition of excellence, and works to celebrate and show support for all of our Tigers. “We will stand together as One. We will support each other as One. We will achieve more as One. We are #OneTigerNation…are you?”

If you grew up here, can you recall the Tiger Fight Song? We can recall the hype that the song gave as the marching band played. Dare anyone try for victory in TIGER COUNTRY?

The Olney Tiger with colors of orange and black is one of the best representations of our community pride. Time and again this community is called to action, and time and again, we show up.

We are proud Olneans.

*Date compiled by rentapplication.com

**Data compiled by onlyinourstate.com

Hollywood Glam – 305 W. Main (2 of 5 at this location)

This piece will showcase images related to Elaine Shepard.

Those that knew Elaine Shepard could most likely describe her as “dynamic” as she had the ability to do just about anything she set her mind to, and never did fit into the buttoned-down way of her time. Born on April 2, 1913, Elaine spent her childhood in Olney on the 200 block of E. Chestnut Street, but it was by no means a smooth ride. For her, life needed to have more meaning. She saw her parents become high ranking players in local civic organizations, and this led her to set her sights on leaving a real footprint in this world.

After graduating from college, Elaine’s mother began suffering from serious respiratory problems and needed to relocate to a better breathing climate. This sparked Elaine’s decision to head to California to make a life there. Elaine and her mother left the Midwest with no more than $0.86 in their pockets to start this endeavor. Today, that would equal about $11.00!

Determined as ever, Elaine remained very active. Because of this, she was noticed by the wife of a noted movie producer who was taken by Elaine’s beauty, charm, and grace. Elaine’s career began to snowball after this chance endeavor.

Elaine’s first appearance on the silver screen was in 1936’s Darkest Africa as the heroine of the film. Her acting career includes other roles in films such as Topper, Seven Days Ashore, Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo, and Law of the Ranger. Elaine even befriended Lucille Ball as they acted alongside each other in You Can’t Fool Your Wife.

In the 1950s, Elaine decided it was time for something very different and began her journey into journalism, where she also ended up finding great success. A vintage photo exists of Elaine on-set of the 1963 film Cleopatra covering the beat.

As the Vietnam War reared its head, Elaine set her sights into exploring what this meant to America’s Armed Forces. Elaine flew along in four Vietnam combat missions and viewed firsthand what was called “The Doom Pussy.” This term was given to the mythical jaws of a terrible cat that would crouch in wait for American pilots as they would fly their missions over North Vietnam. This path led her to publish three books titled: Forgive Us our Press Passes, The Doom Pussy, and The Doom Pussy II.

Elaine never forgot her Olnean roots and was happy to visit a hometown that welcomed her back with open arms each time. As part of Olney’s 125th anniversary celebration in 1966, July 7th was deemed Elaine Shepard Day in the City of Olney.

Elaine Shepard passed away on September 6, 1998, at the age of 84.





