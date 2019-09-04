RCES

September 2-6

Monday Labor Day

No School

Breakfast: cereal-big bowl, French toast/syrup, honey bun

Lunch: chicken nuggets/ BBQ dipper/baked beans, peaches, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, ham/egg/cheese casserole, cereal bar

Lunch: ravioli, breadstick/steamed broccoli, Ridgefield slushy, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/big bowl, breakfast pizza, donuts

Lunch: grilled chicken patty, bun, ketchup pkts, potato smiles, pears, milk

Friday

Breakfast: yogurt/cereal, sausage/Cheese biscuit, muffin

Lunch: cheese pizza, carrots/dip, fresh citrus cup, milk

September 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, apple bosco, frudel

Lunch: cheese quesadilla/salsa, mixed veggies, mandarin oranges, snickerdoodle, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal-big bowl/waffles /syrup, honey bun

Lunch: corn dog, ketchup pkts, sweet potato puffs, pears, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, ham/egg/cheese casserole, cereal bar

Lunch: popcorn chicken/ketchup dunker, baked beans, peaches, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/big bowl, breakfast pizza, donuts

Lunch: mini pizza bagels, romaine lettuce salad w/carrots and dressing, apple wedges, milk

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/ yogurt, ham/cheese sandwich, muffin

Lunch: bosco stick, marinara dunker, corn, strawberries and bananas, milk

September 16- 20

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, apple bosco, frudel

Lunch: slice of ham w/ slice of bread, potato emoticans, dragon punch, applesauce, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal, big bowl, pancake on a stick/syrup, honey bun

Lunch: chicken and noodles w/roll, steamed broccoli, mandarin oranges, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, ham egg/cheese casserole, cereal bar

Lunch: fish fries, ketchup dunker, green beans, gold fish, Ridgefield slushy, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal-big bowl, breakfast pizza, donuts

Lunch: hamburger/bun pickles, ketchup pkts, baked beans, orange wedges, milk

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, sausage/cheese, biscuit, muffin

Lunch: Italian pasta bake, breadstick, carrots/dip, peaches, milk

September 23-27

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, apple bosco, frudel

Lunch: Salisbury steak/wg roll, whipped potatoes, gravy, mixed fruit, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal, big bowl, pancakes/syrup, honey bun

Lunch: mini corn dogs, ketchup dunker, cooked carrots, mandarin oranges, sugar cookie, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, ham/egg/cheese casserole, cereal bar

Lunch: chicken tenders, ketchup dunker, baked beans, apple wedges, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/big bowl, breakfast pizza, donuts

Lunch: nachos supreme, salsa, green beans, pears, milk

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, ham/cheese sandwich, muffin

Lunch: bosco stick, marinara dunker, romaine lettuce salad w/dressing, peaches/milk

September 30-Oct. 4

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, apple bosco, frudel

Lunch: chicken nuggets/ BBQ dipper, baked beans, peaches, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/big bowl, pancake on a stick/syrup, honey bun

Lunch: ravioli w/ breadstick, steamed broccoli, Ridgefield slushy, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, ham/egg/cheese casserole, cereal bar

Lunch: grilled chicken patty, bun/ketchup pkts, potato smiles, pears, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal, big bowl, breakfast pizza, donuts

Lunch: taco in a bag, lettuce/salsa/cheese, apple wedges, milk

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, sausage/cheese biscuit, muffin

Lunch: cheese pizza, carrots/dip, fresh citrus cup, milk

RCMS

September 2-6

Monday Labor Day

No School

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, French toast/syrup

Lunch: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes/gravy, peas, roll, mixed fruit, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast casserole/toast

Lunch: chicken fajitas, soft tortilla, lettuce, cheese, salsa, strawberry cup, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: breaded chicken patty, bun, ketchup, baked beans, pickle spears, pears, milk

Friday

Breakfast: big cereal, cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: cheese pizza, carrots/dip, fresh citrus cup cookie, milk

September 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, ham/cheese sandwich

Lunch: cheese quesadilla, salsa cup, bean dip, chips, mandarin oranges, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, waffles/syrup

Lunch: corn dog, ketchup, baked sweet potato puffs, pears, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast casserole/toast

Lunch: mini pizza bagels, corn, apple wedges, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: chicken nuggets, ketchup, mixed veggies, strawberries and bananas, snickerdoodle, milk

Friday

Breakfast: big cereal/cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: bosco sticks, marinara dunker, romaine lettuce salad w/dressing, peaches, milk

September 16-20

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, sausage/cheese sandwich

Lunch: cheeseburger on a bun, pickles, ketchup, baked beans, applesauce, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, pancake on a stick/syrup

Lunch: pig in a blanket, ketchup, broccoli/cheese, Ridgefield slushy, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast casserole/toast

Lunch: club sandwich, carrots/dip, mandarin oranges, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: popcorn chicken, potato smiles, ketchup, BBQ dipper, peaches, blueberry muffins,, milk

Friday

Breakfast: big cereal/cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: BBQ on a bun, pickle spears, green beans, fruit cup, milk

September 23-27

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, ham/cheese sandwich

Lunch: hog on bun, ketchup, chili cup, cooked carrots, pineapple, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, pancakes/syrup

Lunch: mashed potato bowl, chicken/cheese/ corn/gravy, roll, orange wedges, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast casserole, toast

Lunch: nachos supreme w/ chips, lettuce cup, salsa, pears, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: chicken tenders, ketchup, baked beans, pumpkin muffin, apple wedges, milk

Friday

Breakfast: big cereal/ cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: bosco sticks, marinara dunker, romaine lettuce salad w/ dressing, peaches, milk

September 30-Oct. 4

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, sausage/cheese sandwich

Lunch: tater tot casserole, breadstick, steamed broccoli, Ridgefield slushy, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, French toast/syrup

Lunch: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes/gravy, roll mixed fruit, peas, milk

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast casserole/toast

Lunch: chicken fajitas, soft tortilla, lettuce, cheese, salsa, strawberry cup, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: breaded chicken patty, bun, ketchup, baked beans, pickle spears, pears, milk

Friday

Breakfast: big cereal/ cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: cheese pizza, carrots/dip, sugar cookie, fresh fruit cup, milk

RCHS

September 2-6

Monday Labor Day

No School

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/ toast/jelly, French toast/syrup

Lunch: popcorn chicken, tater tots, ketchup or BBQ dipper, fruit choice, juice, milk, banana bread square

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, breakfast casserole

Lunch: lasagna roll-ups, carrots/dip, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk, sugar cookie

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: baked potato, steamed broccoli, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk

Friday

Breakfast: cereal, cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: tiger taco, wg soft shell, corn, cheese, lettuce, salsa, fruit choice, juice, milk

September 9-13

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, sausage/cheese on biscuit

Lunch: sub sandwich w/ toppings, corn, slushy, fruit choice, juice, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, French toast/syrup

Lunch: chicken nuggets, ketchup, baked beans, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice/juice, milk, snickerdoodles

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, breakfast casserole

Lunch: bosco sticks, marinara dunker, veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: corn dog, ketchup, sweet potato fries, fruit choice, juice, milk, wacky chocolate cake

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: cheese quesadillas, salsa cup, mixed veggies, fruit choice, juice, milk

September 16-20

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, sausage/cheese on biscuit

Lunch: sloppy joe on bun, pickle spears, green beans, fruit choice, juice, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, French toast/syrup

Lunch: chicken and noodles, steamed broccoli, fruit choice, juice milk, blueberry muffin

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, breakfast casserole

Lunch: Salisbury steak, whipped potatoes/gravy, peas, fruit choice, WG roll, juice, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: pig in a blanket, carrots, dip, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk, pumpkin bar

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: BBQ on a bun, pickle spears, baked beans, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk

September 23-27

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, ham/cheese sandwich

Lunch: mac and cheese, romaine lettuce salad w/dressing, fruit choice/ juice, milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, French toast/syrup

Lunch: mashed potato bowl, chicken, cheese, corn gravy, roll, fruit choice, juice, milk, sugar cookies

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, breakfast casserole

Lunch: chicken tenders, waffle/syrup, baked beans, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: nachos supreme, lettuce cup, cheese cup, salsa, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk, cherry oatmeal bar

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: hot dog on bun, ketchup, cooked carrots, fruit choice, juice, milk

September 30-Oct.4

Monday

Breakfast: cereal/cheese stick, sausage/cheese on biscuit

Lunch: popcorn chicken, dipping sauce, baked beans, pickle spears, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice/milk

Tuesday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, French toast

Lunch: lasagna roll ups, breadstick, carrots/dip, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk, monster cookies

Wednesday

Breakfast: cereal/yogurt, breakfast casserole

Lunch: mac and cheese, steamed broccoli, 2nd veggie choice, fruit choice, juice, milk

Thursday

Breakfast: cereal/toast/jelly, breakfast pizza

Lunch: burger topped w/fries (horse shoe) and cheese, fruit choice, juice, milk, banana bread square

Friday

Breakfast: cereal/ cheese stick, apple bosco

Lunch: tiger taco, WG soft shell, corn, cheese, salsa, lettuce, fruit choice, juice, milk