Parks posthumously earns Facing The Storm award

MACOMB — The Spoon River Outreach Center was loaded with about a hundred members and supporters of the Macomb Women’s Club, all of whom came to celebrate the life and achievements of Ruth Parks.

Parks, who passed away May 25 at age 100. Members of the Parks family and long-time friends took turns speaking on her legacy, starting with opening remarks from Women’s Club President Brenda Allison, introductions for each speaker by Marilyn Pastorelli, and speeches from Tina Belz, Steve Parks (Ruth’s son), Luan Barry, Nancy Colvin, Dean Reeverts, and a letter from Don and Kay Norton.

Ruth was born in Wahpeton, North Dakota on December 29, 1918. The bulk of her early life was spent on a Blandinsville farm, but she began her teaching career at age 19. Steve recalled stories of the day she decided to pursue teaching.

“She told me one day (while) she was carrying a load of laundry up from the basement, and she suddenly stopped and said, ‘I don’t want to be doing this for the rest of my life!’ ” Parks said, spurring the room to laughter.

Parks would go on to teach at a private school for boys in Michigan before completing her undergraduate degree, and later her master's at Western Illinois University. When World War II came around, Ruth worked as the Assistant Director of social activities on army bases, leading to the day she met her future husband Ken, a service member in the military police camp in Atterbury, Indiana.

After the war, Ken focused on farming, and Ruth on teaching. She became the choral director for Macomb High School, and stayed as such for 24 years. Her musical talents were well-regarded by many in attendance, noting her ability to switch keys along with a partnering performer, or even to adjust a piece to match the vocal range of a choir. Throughout most of her life, she served as the organist for the First Baptist Church of Blandinsville, a position her obituary says she held for 57 years.

Parks’ son spoke on her passion for life, and her fear of growing old. He said she was proud to have made it to 100, but that she didn’t want to be the kind of old woman that just sat in her recliner from one meal to the other--though she did enjoy going out for pizza or a glass of red wine. To combat this, she’d always be on the lookout for something to do, calling her friend Luan Barry almost every day to ask “what are we going to do today?”

“The morning she died, she was getting dressed and ready for the day.” Steve said.

Speakers went on to say that her legacy on the community was remembered best for her shining personality, and her belief that nobody was above or beneath her. Her humility, compassion, and desire to be liked by everyone fit in well with her service through faith, her students, and her friends and family, they said.



