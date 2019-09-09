CANTON-Canton Ingersoll Cross Country hosted both Lewistown and Havana at Big Creek Park Thursday.

Big Creek Park has the special honor of being one of the toughest cross country courses in the area loaded with hills and rough terrain.

The course records are held by Claire Wheelwright (13:01) and Brennen Lawson (12:14).

A. Johnson, Lewistown won the girls division marking a 14:17. Canton girls won the team title led by Aliana Lawson (15:01).

Noah Buhl, Canton captured the boys title with a respective time of 13:27 but it wasn’t enough to put the team in first.

“We were 3 points off achieving that and with one of our lead runners injured (Jochums) we didn’t have the depth. Canton is on the road three times this week so it will be a tough schedule,” said Coach Brenda Shawgo.

Girls’ Team Results:

First-Canton 26 points

Second-Lewistown 46 points

Third-Havana 68 points

Canton Girls:

Aliana Lawson-15:01

Aneliese Hodges-15:15

Ella Demler-15:24

Kiera Raker-15:43

Olivia Knowles-16:18

Marlee Miller-16:42

Katie Dailey-16:42

Avery Pigg-16:45

Ashley Wroblewski-17:03

Mackenzie Hand-17:14

Bri Putman-17:27

Saige Cox-17:31

Olivia Sprecher-17:53

Makenna McGinnis-18:32

Reese Murphy-18:49

Lilliana Horton-19:57

Jenaya Moore-20:20

Megyn Vollmar-21:18

Meghan Skiles-21:38

Emma Braden-22:14

Lyla Ward-22:30

Kaidence Widger-22:37

Geneva Mitchell-23:32

Juleahana Richardson-23:56

Boys’ Team Results:

First-Havana 34 points

Second-Canton 37 points

Third-Lewistown 59 points

Canton Boys:

Noah Buhl-13:27

Dylan Jones-14:44

Will Phillips-15:03

Derek Spiva-15:10

Keegan Blakesly-15:37

Kash Vanhouten-15:46

Brody Braden-15:53

Chase Driskell-15:57

Jaxsun Owens-15:58

Dylan Renick-16:00

Chase Lawson-16:32

Spencer Bartlett-18:26

Jace Emery-18:35

Dawson Moore-18:33

Jack Jochums-19:44

Dylan Young-20:09

Landon Bowers-20:25

Nelson Hand-20:49

Trevor Delong-20:56

Carter MacVean-25:45

Ian Kosier-25:55

Brayden Walton-27:01