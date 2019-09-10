Foodies rejoice! The Taste of Canton is coming back Saturday, Sept. 28 at Big Creek Park from noon to 4 p.m.

A variety of food tastings from local eateries will be featured, as well as a beer and wine area.

Live entertainment will be provided with Midnight Flyer performing from noon to 2 p.m. and Monster Lane scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m.

There will be a free kid’s activity area with inflatables, games and crafts.

The beer and wine garden will feature White Oak’s Sports Bar, domestic beers, microbrews and wine.

The following awards will be given: Best of Show, Best Appetizer, Best Entree and Best Dessert.

Princess Creations will sponsor a Pie Eating Contest, which begins at 2:30 p.m.

The age groups and prizes are Elementary School - $25 in Chamber Checks; Junior High/High School - $50 in Chamber Checks; and Adult (18 years +) - $75 in Chamber Checks.

No pre-registration is required, but each group is limited to 12 contestants.

Food tastings and beverages will require the purchase of tokens — $1 each.

The Taste of Canton is held by the Canton Area Chamber of Commerce. It is sponsored by Aldi and Graham Health System.