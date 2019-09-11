The Spoon River College Community Chorus will present Frosty Airs & Fables on Dec. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m. at the First Christian Church in Canton. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Oct. 15.

Rehearsals will be held on Thursday evenings beginning on Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m. at the Canton Church of the Brethren located at Third and Chestnut.

As has become the tradition, this season’s concert will feature sacred, traditional and secular songs in a variety of musical styles and instrumental accompaniments. A musical adaptation of “Yes, Virginia, There is a Santa Claus,” will feature Kate Fitzjarrald as Virginia and B. J. Stone as Francis P. Church, the editor of the New York Sun. Also, included will be “A Frozen Fantasy” highlighting four songs from the popular Disney animated film.

Participation in the SRC Community Chorus is open to anyone with a love of music and performance. Auditions are not required and all ages and vocal ranges are welcome. The concert is directed by John L. Davis and accompanied by Gretchen Fuller.

“The organization originated in 2005 and has grown to include over 100 singers, musicians and technicians,” said Carol Davis, Artistic Director. “We have raised funds to establish six $10,000 named endowed scholarships and are currently funding the David L. Bishop Memorial Scholarship.”

The 2019-20 SRC Community Chorus season continues on Feb. 9, 2020 with the mini-concert “Burl Ives: Midwestern Minstrel,” by Barry Cloyd and concludes with the original musical revue “From Broadway to L.A.,” June 5-7, 2020.

Also, available this year is a joint season ticket for all five productions presented by SRC Drama and the SRC Community Chorus for only $40, a 20 percent savings.

For more information or to purchase season tickets, please call (309) 649-6260 before Oct. 15.

Visit www.src.edu/foundation and click on the SRC Community Chorus link, Like us on Facebook, or contact Carol Davis by emailing cdavis.tenacious@gmail.com.