CARMI — The CWC Junior High teams won a pair of 10-run rule games over Eldorado on Tuesday.

Baseball: CWC 14, Eldorado 1

Three Bullpups pitchers (Mitchell Edwards, Jayde Albright and Landon Driscoll) combined to toss a two-hitter while CWC batters knocked out 10 hits in the win. Gavin Holoman led the way with three hits, Travor Mason and Gavin Peyton had two each, and Trayton Vickers, Maxon O’Daniel and Merrick Millhorn each had one.

The Bullpups also had eight stolen bases in the game, led by Holoman with three.

The Bullpups improved their record to 6-2.

Softball: CWC 23, Eldorado 3

The Lady Bullpups bats were red hot as they pounded out 19 hits in the win. Kadie Simmons (3 hits, 5 RBI’s), Audrey Upton (3 hits, 4 RBI’s), Riley Roark (3 hits, 3 RBI’s) and Mia Evans (3hits, 2 RBI’s) led the onslaught. Ava Zaranti added a pair of hits and Paige Jackson, Alayna Johnson, Zoie Hull, Caroline Simmons and Gracie Allen each added one.

Kadie Simmons got the win in the circle, giving up only one earned run and striking out seven batters.

The Lady Bullpups record now stands at 16-2 for the season.