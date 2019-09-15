LIMESTONE-The Canton Varsity Volleyball team was in action Sept. 7 at the Limestone Tourney.

Results are as follows:

Tri-Valley over Canton

25-8

25-12

Canton stats:

Digs: Painter-9

Assists: Bair and Dixon-3

Kills-Dixon and Dennis-2

Limestone over Canton

25-10

25-21

Digs: Mayall-5

Assists: Dixon-8

Blocks: Williams-3

Kills: Neville-3

Aces: Bair- and Dixon-1

Elmwood over Canton

25-10

25-15

Digs: Mayall-4

Assists: Bair-3

Blocks: Williams-3

Kills: Demler-2

Rock Island over Canton

25-15

25-21

Digs: Dennis and Demler-2

Assists: Dixon-3

Kills: Dennis-2

Canton over Springfield Lanphier

25-0

25-23

Digs: Painter-8, Demler-7

Assists: Bair-3

Kills: Dennis-4

Blocks: Williams-4

Leaders for the Day

Cassidy Williams was named to the All Tournament Team.

Digs: Painter-19

Assists: Dixon-18

Kills: Dennis-11

Aces: Bair and Dixon-1