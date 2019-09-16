William George ‘Robbie’ Robinson, Jr., 61, Canton, passed away Friday, Sept. 13 at home.

CANTON-William George ‘Robbie’ Robinson, Jr., 61, Canton, passed away Friday, Sept. 13 at home.

He was born March 24, 1958 in Manhattan, Kansas to William George Robinson, Sr., and Charlene Y. (Pearsall) Robinson.

Robbie married Karen Baumgardner in 1977.

He then married Debra L. Sackfield Oct. 16, 2010 in Monmouth.

In addition to his wife, Robbie is survived by his mother, Charlene, Knoxville, two daughters, Heather M. (Donivan) Godsil, Oneida, Amanda Y. (Brian) Freudenberg, Davenport, Iowa and a bonus daughter, Hannah E. (Mark) Donsbach, Avon.

Also surviving are his brother, Daniel R. (Donna), rural Warren County and sister, Wendy L. Nash, Savannah, Georgia.

Additionally, Robbie is survived by his grandchildren, Izac Mathews, James Stickle, Brooke Stickle, Evelyn Godsil, Madysen Robinson, Makenzie Robinson and Sawyer Donsbach.

Robbie is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Aiden and Oakley Mathews.

He was preceded in death by his father and a bonus son, Nicholas.

Robbie spent over 30 years in law enforcement with the majority of those years spent at the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Following retirement from Knox County, he served as the Chief of Police in Avon, Abingdon and Keithsburg and as a Sheriff's Deputy in Mercer County.

He was a certified accident re-constructionist and taught various law enforcement classes for several years.

Robbie was a United States Police Advisor in Baghdad, Iraq from 2006-2009 working closely with the Pentagon and White House.

At the time of his cancer diagnosis he was working for Knox College Campus Security where he had the pleasure to work with his brother who is also retired from law enforcement. Robbie loved being able to work with Dan.

Robbie’s dad was a flight instructor for small aircraft teaching Robbie to fly before he was old enough to drive.

Much to his mother’s dismay and without her knowledge until after the fact, Robbie flew solo prior to having a driver’s license.

He throughly enjoyed being presented a problem and working through it until he was able to figure it out, regardless how long it took.

There was not a computer or technological problem he couldn’t fix, much to the relief of multiple family and friends.

Robbie was an avid Chicago Cubs and Bears fan.

He enjoyed camping, fishing and boating on the Mississippi near Keithsburg.

A special thanks is extended to Compassus Hospice & Palliative Care including Nurse Kristie and CNA Taira.

Thanks are extended to Nurse Wendy who stepped in when Kristie had to be absent.

A Celebration of Life will be held with a date to be announced.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.