Canton Ingersoll Baseball was outdone by Dunlap Valley in the first game of a double header, 4-2.

Korbin Woerly toed the rubber for the Little Giants in the first game. He went five and a third innings, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out two and walking one.

Ethan Harrison threw two-thirds of an inning in relief.

Woerly led Canton with two hits in three at bats.

Jack Wheelwright, Christian Lowe and Braden Munson each had a base hit.

In the second game, Canton IMS tried to come back from a 4-1 deficient in the third inning against Dunlap Valley.

In the fourth inning Colin Johnson scored when Gus Lidwell reached base on an error.

Even though Canton had 2 hits in the fifth inning by Brayden Coker and Jameson Frame, Canton stranded three on base with no runs scoring.

In the bottom of the sixth Canton’s Lane Wheelwright had a base hit to score Lidwell who had reached base on a single.

However, the Little Giants could not tie it up in the bottom of the seventh.

Canton lost 4-3.

Coker went two innings allowing 2 runs. Devin Martin threw 4 innings in relief. He gave up 3 hits and 2 runs.

Wyatt Calvert and Quenton Ellis led Canton with two hits apiece. Canton had hits by Wheelwright, Coker, Frame, and Lidwell. Canton’s record is now 6-7.

Regionals start today, Wednesday, Sept. 18.

Canton is hosting regionals this season.

Canton’s first game in the regional will be this evening (Wednesday), 4:30 p.m. against Dunlap Valley Middle School.