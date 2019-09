CWC 7, Fairfield 2 (9/12)

Singles:

Marie Blankenberger (CWC) def. Titzer (FF) 10-4

Jasmine Smith (CWC) def. Harvey (FF) 10-7

Hannah Lueke (CWC) def. Munoz (FF) 10-1

Liberty Smith (CWC) def. Worthey (FF) 10-0

Kadee Milligan (CWC) Def. Thomas (FF) 10-2

Meagan Healey (CWC) def. Kunce (FF) 10-3

Doubles:

Titzer/Harvery (FF) def. L. Smith/Milligan (CWC) 8-7 (7-2)

Blankenberger/Lueke (CWC) def. Webb/Kunce (FF) 8-2

Hooper/Munoz (FF) def. Healy/Heidi Trout (CWC) 8-2

JV Singles: Trout 2-0, Kendall Rooney 2-0, Abbie Millhorn 1-1, Makayla Blazier 1-0

JV Doubles: Blazier/Rooney 1-0

Herrin Invitational (9/14)

Team scores: Marion 21, Benton 15, Herrin 15, Waterloo 14, CWC 8, Fairfield 7, Vienna 1

#1 Singles: Blankenberger (CWC) def. K Walker (W) 6-1, 6-3; def. T Moore (B) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6); lost to N. Szidik (M) 2-6, 1-6 (2nd place)

#2 Singles: Healey (CWC) lost to M. Bruce (M) 0-6, 1-6; def. Ivres (W) 6-2, 6-3; lost to Goosetree (B) 1-6, 1-6 (4th place)

#1 Doubles: J. Smith/Lueke (CWC) lost to E. Williams/G. Dabb (W) 3-6, 0-6; lost to K. Younger/M. Kreiner (B) 4-6, 6-7 (4-7); lost to P. diederich/P. Newlin (M) 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 7-10

# 2 Doubles: L. Smith/Milligan (CWC) lost to J. Blake/A. Jordan (H) 6-3, 5-7, 5-10; lost to M. Hanks/A. Zilafro 6-7 (5-7), 3-6; lost to C. Webb/L. Kunce (FF) 6-3, 5-7, 5-10

#3 Doubles: Trout/Rooney (CWC) def. Fox/Ruhl (FF) 6-3, 6-4; lost to Haloftis/Mason (W) 3-6, 0-6; lost to Smith/Martinez (B) 4-6, 6-4, 8-10 (4th place)

CWC 9, Vandalia 0 (9/16)

Singles: Blankenberger (CWC) def. Ward (V) 6-0, 6-0

J. Smith (CWC) def. Fameree (V) 7-5, 6-1

Kaeli Burchfield (CWC) def. Philpot (V) 7-5, 6-0

L. Smith (CWC) def. Smith (V) 6-2, 6-2

Milligan (CWC) def. Stilt (V) 6-0, 6-0

Healy (CWC) def. Blackburn (V) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles:

Blankenberger/J. Smith (CWC) def. Ward/Fameree (V) 10-2

Milligan/L. Smith (CWC) def. Philpot/Velazquez (V) 10-4

Healy/Rooney (CWC) de. Smith/Ferranto (V) 10-1

JV Singles: Millhorn 1-0

JV Doubles: Rooney/Trout 2-0, Blazier/Millhorn 2-0, Blazier/Trout 1-0