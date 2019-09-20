A park district supervisor has accused Kewanee Park District Board of Commissioners President Jim Powell of exhibiting abusive behavior toward employees.

The accusations were leveled by park district employee Kayla Garms, a supervisor and cook at the district's 19th Hole restaurant at the Baker Park Golf Course.

Garms said that Powell, as a recent customer at the restaurant, was “intoxicated and screaming” at employees during a profanity-laced outburst wherein he claimed his order had been mishandled. She said Powell was upset that he had received a double cheeseburger instead of a “club” burger, an item that doesn't appear on the restaurant menu.

“He was screaming at (the 18-year-old male server) that he had 'effed' up his order,” she told commissioners at their monthly meeting Thursday. “He was belligerent and dropped the F-bomb about 10 times in the middle of the dining room. He was yelling and making a scene.”

Garms said restaurant employees were fearful and felt bullied after the outburst, and that other customers in the restaurant, which also included minor children, apologized to employees on Powell's behalf – though Powell never did. Garms said she apologized on the park district's behalf to the other employees.

“A 14-year-old (customer) asked if there was going to be a fight,” she said.

Garms said she reported the incident to Parks and Recreation Director Brian Johnson and he told her presenting the incident to the board was one of her reporting options.

She asked that Powell be held accountable for his actions and said that if she, as a district employee, had behaved in that fashion, she likely would have lost her job.

“It's something that shouldn't have ever happened,” she said, “especially from someone as high up the scale as this. That's not an environment that anybody needs to work in. I need a safe environment for my workers.”

Powell initially balked at Garms' accusation that he may have been intoxicated.

“You say that I was, I say I was not,” he said.

But he later apologized and said he also would apologize to any other employees who were present during the incident.

“I deeply apologize, now that I know why I got a cheeseburger,” he said. “I didn't realize it wasn't on the menu. It ain't the first time I screwed up. I didn't handle it well. I totally messed up and I was totally wrong. I hope you can forgive me.”

Commissioner Jim Heberer commended Garms for the way she handled the situation and for reporting the matter to superiors. He also defended Powell, saying that it is the first time he is aware of the president exhibiting such behavior.

“It seems like you handled it well,” Heberer told Garms.