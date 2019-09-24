MACOMB — The McDonough County Board voted Wednesday to approve a $1.8 million bond issue to pay off the balance due from a wrongful death lawsuit and restore reserves used earlier to pay on the negotiated settlement.

Kyle Harding of bond counsel Chapman and Cutler of Chicago told board members that general obligation tort judgment bonds would be issued. First Midstate, Inc. of Bloomington will buy the bonds and then resell them.

Harding said the tort levy over the next 10 years would generate funds to pay off the bonds and about $324,000 in interest.

David Pistorius of First Midstate said the county would pay an interest rate of 2.96 percent. "You received a very exceptional rating from Standard & Poor's," he told the board.

County Board Chairman George Dixon signed a bond purchase agreement. Harding said bonds would be sold and the county would receive its money by October 9.

The bond issue was approved on a vote of 18 to 1, with two county board members absent. Scott Schwerer voted against the bond issue, later saying it was because the board was not given copies of the bond ordinance.

In other business, the board voted 17 to 2 to approve hiring an administrative assistant. The board eliminated the position two years ago to save money with County Clerk Gretchen DeJaynes assuming supervision of the administrative tasks.

Scott Schwerer and Larry Aurelio voted against the action. They later said this was because they favor continuing the current arrangement.

DeJaynes stated that she will continue to serve by statute as clerk of the county board, but that the new executive assistant would handle agendas and minutes for all the county board committees. She said that she resigned the additional duties because Chairman George Dixon wanted to return to the previous system.

After the board meeting, Dixon said that the executive assistant would also handle human resources and health insurance responsibilities. He said board members offered him "tremendous support" to hire a direct employee, and that the full board would make any hiring decision.

The county board voted to renew its agreement with the Springfield accounting firm Sikich for the FY 2019 external audit. Dixon said the firm would receive $91,900 for three separate audits: general county, grants, and circuit clerk funds.

Also approved was $49,000 for engineering work on a bridge in Bushnell Township, $17,000 for a bridge culvert over the Lamoine River in Lamoine Township, and the reappointment of Andrea Henderson to another five-year term on the Housing Authority of McDonough County.

Dixon reported that county sales tax income in June was "stagnant." He said the general sales tax was down by $2,700 from the same month in 2018, and that sales tax income for public safety and road repairs was unchanged from June, 2018.



