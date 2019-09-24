The Fulton County Health Department will begin scheduling appointments for customers who want to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and/or the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) program.

CANTON — The Fulton County Health Department will begin scheduling appointments for customers who want to apply for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and/or the Percentage of Income Payment Plan (PIPP) program.

LIHEAP and PIPP appointments may be scheduled beginning Sept. 23 at 8 a.m. for elderly (60 years and older) and disabled household for October applications. Oct. 21 will be the first day households with children age five and under and/or disconnected households can schedule for a November appointment (including households with a disconnect date within seven days from appointment date). Appointment scheduling for all households for Dec. 1 and up to 60 days in advance will begin Nov. 18.

The last day to apply for PIPP is Dec. 31. LIHEAP applications will continue through May 31, 2020 or until funds are exhausted.

Clients MUST bring required documentation when applying for assistance or risk having to reschedule their appointment at a later time. Documents needed are:

1. Proof of social security numbers for all household members. You must bring the original social security documentation (original card, or current letter, from the Social Security Administration).

2. Proof of current heat-related utility bill(s) (gas and/electric bill)

3. Proof of past 30 days gross income beginning with the date of the application for all household members (SS, SSI, pension, TANF, child support, alimony, check stubs, rental income, workman’s comp, sick pay, interest, unemployment-print off detailed income sheets for the past 30 days, etc.).

Income guidelines are based on past 30 day’s gross income — 1-$1,561; 2-$2,114; 3-$2,666; 4-$3,219; 5-$3,771; 6-$4,324; 7-$4,876; 8-$5,429.

If you rent and your heat/electric is included in the rent, you may still qualify for benefits. Appointments may be scheduled by phone at 647-1134 ext. 245 or 278 or by coming to the Fulton County Health Department, 700 E. Oak St., Room 104, Canton.