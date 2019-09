PEORIA-The Canton Lady Giant varsity volleyball team downed Peoria Christian in three sets, 18-25, 25-18, 25-23.

Their record moved to 3-10 overall and 0-4 in conference action.

Stats:

Devlin had six kills

Painter had four aces while Dixon had three

Williams had five blocks

Dixon had 10 assists; Bair had nine

Demler added 11 digs