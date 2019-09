In the article titled, ‘Canton Lady Giants down Peoria Christian’ printed in today’s paper, it was inadvertently referred to as the varsity game.

In the article titled, ‘Canton Lady Giants down Peoria Christian’ printed in today’s paper, it was inadvertently referred to as the varsity game.

It was, in fact, the freshmen game.

Everything else is correct with the exception of being referred to as varsity.

Way to go on a great win, freshmen Ladies!