MACOMB — On Sunday, patrons at the Western Illinois Museum took the time to listen to Dennis Stroughmatt share tales from his family history illustrating how mussels, moonshine and music impacted history.

Stroughmatt, who lives in southern Illinois, started his presentation by asking people that had buttons on their shirts if their buttons were made from pearl. He said the reason he asked about the buttons was because his family had a connection to pearl buttons. The program itself was connected to his family’s history, he said.

“In a lot of ways, it is almost like show and tell about my own family,” he said.

Stroughmatt said his ancestors lived on houseboats on the Missouri, Wabash, Mississippi, Ohio and Illinois rivers after the American Civil War until the 1930s. He said the aftermath of the war led to many southerners to relocate on the river to live and work because they lost their land and homes during the war.

The relocations to the rivers, Stroughmatt said, turned southerners into migrants that moved from one place to another, creating a subculture of people living on houseboats. He said he got a chance to witness the last remnants of the houseboat subculture in Cairo, Illinois, which once had thousands of houseboats lashed together and docked there.

Some of the industries the houseboat subculture was involved in included fishing, sharecropping and music. Stroughmatt said a discovery in the 1880s led to the boost of the houseboat subculture industry that switched from fishing and sharecropping to making buttons.

Stroughmatt spoke about a German jeweler named Johan Beopel, later Americanized to John Boepple according to the National Pearl Button Museum’s website. He said that in either 1884 or 1885, Boepple, who normally worked with wood or bone, made a fortuitous discovery by accident when he received a package of freshwater shells from the United States by mistake. Rather than discard them, he used those shells to create buttons. Thus the pearlized button was born.

Stroughmatt said Boepple needed to figure out how to get to the United States after his clients got excited about the freshwater pearl buttons. Boepple first went to Springfield, Illinois to look for freshwater shells in a 100-mile radius from Springfield, and may have even gone as far as Macomb to find the shells. Boepple later moved to Muscatine, Iowa and set up the button factory.

The pearl buttons had a connection to Stroughmatt’s family history, because his grandfather was a button cutter during this time. He said his grandfather was able to cut multiple buttons from the same shell very fast: he could cut 400 buttons a day, while other button cutters were only able to cut about 250 buttons a day.

Other aspects of the program that Stroughmatt shared were related to the Prohibition era and music. During the Prohibition area, his grandfather and great uncle were once arrested by police in Kentucky when they swam into the Ohio River to reach to an island that had moonshine stored on it. Stroughmatt said his great uncle was put on the chain gang until he escaped. His grandfather had to be bailed out of jail by his great grandfather, who told the judge he would make sure that his son would be on the straight and narrow and go to church on Sunday. As to music, Stroughmatt said that his great uncles Othel and Tavern learned how to play from listening to other musicians and encouraged him to play both the guitar and the fiddle.

Stroughmatt ended the program with the playing of the fiddle. Some of the songs that he played included “Tea for Texas,” “Faded Love” and “Baby, Please Don’t Go.”

