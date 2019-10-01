Mr. and Mrs. Dennis Harper of Lewistown will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Oct. 10, 2019.

Dennis M. Harper is the son of the late Bud and Wilma Harper. Carol Sue Blankenship is the daughter of David and Grace Blankenship of Green Valley. They married at the Mennonite Church in Metamora on Oct. 10, 1969.

The Harpers have resided in Lewistown since 1977.

Dennis is a retired Vocational Agriculture teacher and farmer. Carol is a retired Administrative Assistant for the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University.

They have three children, Sue (Derek) Razo of Amherst, Colorado; Delilah (Brian) Hayes of Canton; and Dennis (Brittany) Harper of Apopka, Florida. They have nine grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

The couple would like to invite family and friends to an open house Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Fiatt Independent Christian Church located on Route 9 in Fiatt.

They request that gifts be omitted.