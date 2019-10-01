Payton Dale updated the
Carmi Kiwanis club Thursday
with information related to his
song writing experiences and
then entertained the club by
singing a few songs.
Payton is a Senior at Carmi
White County High School and
has a passion for music. Some
of his biggest inspirations for
song writing and performing
are Johnny Cash and Mark Alan
Cash.
Payton explained the process
that was completed while he
recently recorded his first CD
with Jason Smith at Backyard
Recording. First, he and his
mom sat down and worked
together to write four original
songs. He then went and
worked with Jason on what
called “previewing his vision”;
which, entailed Jason listening
to all of Payton’s work and
providing feedback on changes
Payton should make to improve
his songs. Once this was complete
Jason helped him locate
band members that would complement
Payton’s vision. Final
vocals were created and sent to
various radio stations.
Payton’s original song “My
78”, a song about his first car
that he treasures, recently aired
on 97.3’s Rush Hour Rodeo.
Payton was pulling into his
driveway when he heard the
song play on the radio for the
first time.
Currently Payton enjoys
playing at various nursing
homes and he just traveled to
the Bon Aqua Gospel Festival
where he won a contest that
allowed him to play his version
of “How Great Thou Art” on the
Gospel Festival Stage.
Payton finished his presentation
by playing his original song
“Ready or Not” and his versions
of “How Great Thou Art”.
Payton has CD’s for sale for
$5.00 each and he is hoping the
money raised from his CD sales
will help pay for college where
he plans to further his music
career.
In Carmi Kiwanis Club business,
Lance Barbre won the
50/50 opportunity to draw the
orange golf ball. A white ball
was drawn and the pot rolls
over to next week. The club
has corn cob hats available for
sale at Dartt & Company, LLC,
Town & Country Barber Shop,
First-Mid Bank, and Peoples
National Bank. The cost of
each hat is $20 with a chance
to win $100 with each hat purchase.
The meal was prepared
by Yesterday’s.