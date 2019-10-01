“Whodunnit?”, will be the main question asked this Saturday, Oct. 5, during a murder mystery dinner that will be held at The Venue in Canton.

CANTON — “Whodunnit?”, will be the main question asked this Saturday, Oct. 5, during a murder mystery dinner that will be held at The Venue in Canton.

The theme will be Best Laid Plans.

Attendees are welcome to dress up for the event in clothing such as pinstripe suits, fedora hats, halter necklines, floor-length dresses, elbow-length gloves, vests, bow-ties, mink stoles, etc. Film examples of this clothing style include “CLUE”, “The Aviator”, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit”, and “Dick Tracy.”

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; bar service will be available throughout the evening.

A dinner buffet catered by Cornerstone Catering will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meal will include sirloin of beef with rich bordelaise sauce, garlic roasted rainbow fingerling potatoes, sauté green beans with bacon and caramelized onion, bruschetta garden salad tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette, and Chantilly chocolate cake with raspberry coulis.

“It’d be a good night on the town,” said Jed Rhodes, owner of The Venue. “Once it wraps up, the bar will be open or attendees will be within walking distance to bars around town.”

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $37.50 per person.

Tickets can be purchased by going to The Venue’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheVenueCanton and clicking on the Murder Mystery Dinner Theater event. Tickets can also be purchased by calling Rhodes at 333-0616.

The Venue is located at 23 W. Pine Street in Canton. The main entrance is on Pine Street.

Other upcoming events being held at The Venue are the YWCA’s Annual Dinner Auction Nov. 15 and Backstabbin’ Betty performing Nov. 23.