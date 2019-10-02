MACOMB-Canton opened its girls’ season with a victory over Macomb 35-10 at Macomb Monday night.

Canton-7 - 16 - 10 - 2 = 35

Macomb-2 - 6 - 0 - 2 = 10

Canton was led by Alli Wheeler with 14 points; Natalie Downing added 9 points and 2 assists; Milly Oswald had 6 points and 9 rebounds; Ella Demler had 6 points and 4 steals; Brooklyn Dennis and Delanie Cain each had 4 rebounds and played very good defense.

Canton is now 1-0 while Macomb drops to 4-2 for the year.

Canton will next play at home Thursday at 5 p.m. versus Germantown Hills.