FULTON COUNTY — Fall is quickly approaching, and it’s the time of the year for cooler weather, bonfires, sweaters and, of course, the Spoon River Scenic Drive.

The 52 Annual Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive will be held this weekend, Oct. 5 and 6, and next weekend, Oct. 12 and 13.

ASTORIA

The Astoria site will feature gas, food, plenty of free parking telephone and toilet facilities, children’s play area, and bus parking on the north side of the park.

Vendors include Bair Insurance Agency; B&S Rental; Dairy Dipper; Kost, Jodie & Robbin; Mary Ann Baker Accounting Service; and Morrell’s Package Liquors.

AVON

Avon will have food, gas, golf, lakes, RV camping with hook-ups, plenty of free parking, and telephone and toilet facilities. An information booth will be located at the Old South Main Antique Store.

There will be an Illinois Depot photo display at the Olde Market Place.

Vendors include Old South Main Antiques & Depots Unlimited, Push & Pray Hideaway, and Storm Shelter Pub.

BERNADOTTE

Bernadotte will have boating, fishing, food, shelter and toilet facilities.

Food and beverage vendors set to appear are Dave’s Coffee Cakes; George’s Concession; Pace, Jack & Susan; and RZ’s Dips ’N’ D’lites.

Other vendors include Scentsy, Tails - animal related products, and Thirty-One Gifts.

CANTON

Canton will include food, free parking, and toilet facilities. An information center will be located in the gazebo in Jones Park in downtown Canton.

BanJovi Hawkins & Anne will perform in Jones Park, and visitors are welcome to explore Big Creek Park, Jones Park, Canton Area Heritage Center, Lakeland Park, Snowman Reindeer Farm, Snowman Art Murals and The Historic Dept. Visitors can also drive past the Orendorff Mansion on the Historic West Elm Street, but it is a private residence.

Expected food and beverage vendors are American Grille, Bash Bros BBQ, Bistro 101, Graham Hospital, Joe’s Place, Monical’s Pizza, and Sunshine Concessions.

CANTON INGERSOLL COUNTRY MANOR

Located at 28776 Route 78 North in Canton, the site will include electricity, food, plenty of free parking including bus parking, water, and telephone and toilet facilities.

Vendors include Burell Crafts; Aden Coulter - wooden crafts; Crafts with a Smile - tupperware & crafts; Crooked Willow Crochet; Susan Foss - baby onesies and blankets, lovies, headbands, dishcloths, towels; and Reiki by Mike - Reiki healing treatments.

CUBA

The Cuba site will feature food, gas, plenty of free regular and bus parking and toilet facilities. An information center will be located at the Senior Center on the west side of the square.

Historical sites and displays include the American Legion; Antique Tractors Club, which will be at the square; Antique Cars and Classic Cars, also at the square; Putman Township Park, located at the south edge of town which was the first strip mine in Fulton County; and the Veteran’s Memorial.

The American Legion Train will give free rides to historic sites.

Vendors include B’s Boutique - hair salon, Paul Mitchell products; Cuba Antique Mall; Cuba Mini Storage; Cuba Old Grade School - tupperware, paparazzi; Lularoe; Cuba United Methodist Church - roast beef dinner Oct. 5 and soup lunch Oct. 12; Hillside Wood Products; MidAmerica National Bank; Cindy Newhouse - tupperware; Saylor’s Signs - plate signs, wind chimes, hair ties; Subway; The Junk Drawer - primitives, antiques, sports memorabilia, vintage toys; and Village Country Store, collectibles.

DUNCAN MILLS

Food, free parking and toilet facilities will be available at Duncan Mills. An information center, along wit program books and souvenirs, will be located at Town Hall.

For history buffs, the 1892 Isabel Township Hall will be open, which will feature antique oak secretary, hand-cranked corn sheller, old crank phone, stone from Duncan’s Mill, pottery pieces, pot bellied stove and pump organ.

Plank Road Dulcimers & More will feature performances by Steve Endsley.

Duncan Mills Bakery and Duncan Mills Inn will have food and beverages.

Other vendors include Big Boards & Saw Dust - handmade wood products, toys; Plank Road Dulcimers & More; Nancy Still - t-shirts, sweatshirts, headbands, potholders; and Teri’s Baskets.

ELLISVILLE

Ellisville will have food, plenty of free parking, and toilet facilities. An information center will be located at the Ellisville Opera House.

There will be a Blacksmith Shop demonstration by the late Rodger Lorene’s apprentice, and a wood carving demonstration by David Powell.

Historic sites will include the Christian Church, Ellisville Cemetery, Ellisville Opera House, Post Office Museum and the Shoe Store.

The Spoon River Junior Rascals will present “Harvest Cabaret” during the first weekend of the drive; Oct. 4 and 5 at 7 p.m. and Oct. 6 at 2 p.m.

Carlos Shaw will perform on the dulcimer. There will also be a silent auction.

Food and beverage vendors will include CB Lunch Wagon; Ellisville Volunteer Fire Department, biscuits & gray Sunday mornings; and Historic Ellisville Restoration Organization, ham & beans, cornbread, apple dumplings & ice cream.

FARMINGTON - REED PARK

Farmington’s Reed Park site will have food, free parking, bus parking, and telephone and toilet facilities. There will be an information booth on site.

Reed Park has an all wars monument, and there will be basket making demonstrations.

The Farmington Rotary Club and Jane’s Sweet Addictions will be the food and beverage vendors.

Other vendors include Bikey Art Doll Clothes; B’s Scarves - original designs; Crafts by Melissa - yard dice, baby bids, embroidered kitchen towels; Marty Diefendorf - Northwoods decor, birch, ornaments; Carol Finley - hand appliquéd wool runners; Flying Carpet Rug Weaving; Grandmother’s Love - painted and stained woods; Jules by Design - handcrafted jewelry, bookmarks, badges; Angela Lambrecht - fabric pumpkins, fall decor; Monograms & More; Prim Pickens - soy candles, primitive decor; Roadrunner Ceramics; Roadside Sweet Pickn’s - painted furniture, Christmas pieces; Sew Unique Kidz - super hero capes, kids aprons, marshmallow guns; The Country Mouse - quilted pillows, table runners, purses; The Ductworks Gifts Shoppe - Christmas lighted trees, florals, wreath and centerpieces; Wilson’s Wonders - signs, glassware; and Wood Things.

FARMINGTON WEST

Farmington West is located on Route 116 west of Farmington. They will have food, plenty of free parking, bus parking, and toilet facilities. An information booth will be on site.

Expected food and beverage vendors will be B& C Concession; Bramlett Produce; Dave’s Coffee Cakes; Kathy’s Kitchen - jam, jelly, pickles, salsa; Medows Concession; and The Strawberry Basket - mini donuts, strawberry shortcake, cider slush.

Other vendors scheduled include DDP Woodcrafts; Simply Crafty; TJ’s Heirlooms; Debbie Aberle - tupperware; All in the Family - hand painted wood & glass decor; B&G Enterprises - body warmers, yard games; Charlene Chrstine’s Creations; French Kisses XO - custom signs, night lights; Heavenly Handbags; Lilla Rose - hair accessories; Mediacom; Peoria Siding & Window Co.; and Touchstone Crystal by Swarovski - jewelry.

IPAVA

Ipava will have food, gas, parks, plenty of free parking, bus parking, and toilet facilities.

History buffs can visit Camp Ellis, Easley Pioneer Museum, Elrod Schoolhouse Museum, Freeman School House, Ipava Cemetery, Ipava Christian Church, and Ipava Presbyterian Church.

Vendors include A-CESCO Water Conditioning; Ipava American Legion Post #17 - they will sell pork chop sandwiches, soda, water; Ipava Christian Church - they will sell soups, steam burgers, hot dogs, pies; Ipava Presbyterian Church - rummage sale and cinnamon rolls; and Snowden’s Custom Scroll Sawing.

LEWISTOWN

Camping, food, gas, telephone and toilet facilities, parking, and bus parking will be available at Lewistown.

There will be several historical sites, including Edgar Lee Masters’ Home, First United Presbyterian Church, Fulton County Court House, Lewistown Carnegie Library, Major Newton Walker Home, Narrow Gauge Depot, Oak Hill Cemetery, Rasmussen Blacksmith Shop, and St. James Episcopal Church.

Other sites of interest are It’s Fall About Lewistown - a scarecrow contest with displays throughout town, the Lewistown Society for Historical Preservation, and the Lewistown Visitors Center.

Expected vendors are CANI2 - accounting, computers; Countryside Restaurant; Country Truck Test Station; Front Porch Soap & Gift Co; Havana National Bank; McCoy’s Trenching & Excavating; MidAmerica National Bank; Lewistown Tire & Automotive; Pratt’s Hardware & Furniture; Stinauer Family Dentistry; Terrill Title Company; V&G Apartments; Valley View Campground; and VFW Auxiliary Post 5001 - homemade chicken and noodle dinner with mashed potatoes, corn, roll.

MARIGOLD MEADOWS

Marigold Meadows will have food, plenty of free parking, toilet facilities, and a sheltered picnic area.

Entertainment includes horse-drawn wagon rides, old fashioned games and activities for all ages, musicians, and a pumpkin patch.

Displays and demonstrations include Blacksmith & Iron Works; Caledonia’s Cupboard - log cabin with herbs, lotion, soaps, heirloom garden seeds, books; draft house and old farm equipment; Linda Reece - soap making, spinning weaving; and other demonstrations in pies, horses, weaving, soap making, bees and honey.

LONDON MILLS

The London Mills site will have drinking water, first aid, ARM, public restrooms at Town Hall, portable toilet facilities, wash stations, boat dock on Spoon River, and weekend camping.

Along the Spoon River, there will be the Annual Amarugia Rendezvous which will include blacksmithing, wood carving, and other early American crafts.

Ross Hotel Museum will be open all four days, the London Mills Community Association will make apple butter in the park, and there will be a replica of the Statute of Liberty at Riverside Park.

Food and beverage vendors include Dave’s Coffee Cakes; Tracy Evitch - homemade jelly, jams; Bob Frey - honey, jelly, wood toys; Giacabazi Hot Donuts & Crafts; Hadherway Hall - homemade pies, cinnamon rolls, gifts; John Newlan - flathead, liver & gizzards, chili, nachos; and Papa Murphy’s Pizza.

The arts and crafts vendors are Judy Brown & Kevin Dameron - homemade wood products; Judi Collora - decor, shelves, throws; Cozy Corner - microwave bowls, plates; Crochet & Coasters; Dough Delights - handcrafted personalized salt dough ornaments; Farmstead Primitives - wood signs; Charlotte Fecht - handmade decor, doll clothes; Kathi Johsnon - pillows, teddy bears, dish clothes; Kickapoo Creek Metal - metal art signs; Chet Nosalik - unique fishing pole lamps; Pink Zebra; Seasons of Silver - sterling silver and custom jewelry; The Cow Patty - soy wax, room spray; This Orr That Crafts - vinyl crafts.

Other expected vendors are Ah-Mazing Nails w/ Amber; Farmily Wears - clothing; Farmstead Primitives - wood signs; Ellie Murphy - goose clothes, table runners; Tom Nauman - mushroom items; Norris South Garage - antiques; Old Bank Building; Osborne Books & More; Ripperada Woodcrafts; and Jerry See - quality antiques.

PHEASANTS FOREVER

Pheasants Forever will have Hart’s Collectibles and wildlife art, raffles and popcorn from Spoon River Pheasants & Quail Forever.

SMITHFIELD

Food, free parking, toilet facilities, telephones and water will be at the Smithfield site.

Visitors can explore Brick Home - located one mile south of town, Brock United Methodist Church, Harold Kee Welch Studio, and Spoon River Valley Scenic Drive Memorabilia Showcase.

Expected vendors are Janet Brooks - collectible toys, farm memorabilia; Ruth Hitman - books, board games, tools; Mark’s Woodpile; and Repairs Unlimited.

RED BRICK SCHOOL

Smithfield Red Brick School will have arts, crafts, painting and quilting, as well as antiques, cafeteria-style menus, crafts, museum, and large displays of fine arts and wood carvings.

Dennis Stremmel will provide music.

The Cuba Masonic Lodge will sell homemade ice cream.

Vendors include Another Thyme - vintage and eclectic clothing; Beth’s Aprons; Bling! On the Go by LeAnn - paparazzi jewelry; Bowers Designs - handcrafted florals, goats milk soaps, lotions; Crum, Alan & Linda - books, antiques; G&L Antiques and Collectibles; His & Her Crafts - outdoor games, banks; Linda’s Country Crafts; Murdock Greeting Cards; Jean Peters - quilts and crochet items; Plymouth Rock Antiques; Sandstone Creek Jewelry & Gifts; Sue Adam’s Art - notecards, journals; and Swango Woodcarvings.

VERMONT

The Vermont site will have food, groceries, toilet facilities, and plenty of free parking. An information center will be at South Fulton Counseling and Consulting at 200 N. Main St.

Visitors are welcome to explore a historic self-guided driving/walking tour of 14 residences and the business district, as well as Kessler Memorial Park, Thomas Hamer House, Vermont Hotel, Vermont Public Library, and an Antique Tractor Display.

Douglas Insurance Agency will be a vendor.

DICKSON MOUNDS STATE MUSEUM

There will be a Rendezvous Encampment at Dickson Mounds.

History re-enactors will recreate the life ways of French and English Colonial Illinois through their habitation, dress, furnishings, cooking and eating, blanket trading, and demonstrations of black powder shooting, knife and tomahawk throwing, wood carving, bead work, and dyeing of fibers.

OTHERS

While in the Lewistown area, visitors can also explore Native Trails Winery and Orchard Hill Farm.