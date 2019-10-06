CHRISTOPHER — Carmi won its third straight Jr. Black Diamond Conference Championship with a 40-34 victory over Sesser on Saturday. Earlier in the year Carmi had suffered its only BDC setback in a 40-0 loss to Sesser, but came back with a great effort in an exciting championship game.

“I am beyond proud of each and every one of these fantastic young men,” said Carmi Coach Chris Myers. “They fought and battled their way to a victory over a very tough and athletic Sesser team. Thank you to all the parents for your fan support, and for your efforts in getting these boys to practice and games. A huge thank you to Scott Howard and Logan Deig for giving up their time and being awesome assistant coaches.”