CANTON — U.S. Cellular has named Gretchen Beaty store manager of its Pekin and Canton locations. In this role, Beaty is responsible for leading her team of wireless technology experts to help customers select the devices, plans and consumer electronics to best meet their needs. Beaty, a Canton resident, has been with U.S. Cellular for more than 12 years.

“At U.S. Cellular we hold ourselves to a high standard to ensure that we provide our customers an excellent wireless experience,” said Nakeita Stewart, director of sales for U.S. Cellular in Illinois. “Gretchen’s commitment to that standard and to this community makes her the perfect leader for our Pekin and Canton stores.”

Beaty is a member of the Canton Chamber of Commerce. She is also passionate about supporting St. Jude and volunteering with the local Salvation Army and Boys & Girls Club of Pekin.