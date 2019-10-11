Social Security and
Supplemental Security Income
(SSI) benefits for nearly 69 million
Americans will increase
1.6 percent in 2020, the Social
Security Administration
announced today.
The 1.6 percent cost-ofliving
adjustment (COLA) will
begin with benefits payable
to more than 63 million Social
Security beneficiaries in January
2020. Increased payments to
more than 8 million SSI beneficiaries
will begin on December
31, 2019. (Note: some people
receive both Social Security and
SSI benefits).
The Social Security Act ties
the annual COLA to the increase
in the Consumer Price Index as
determined by the Department
of Labor’s Bureau of Labor
Statistics.
Some other adjustments that
take effect in January of each
year are based on the increase
in average wages. Based on that
increase, the maximum amount
of earnings subject to the Social
Security tax (taxable maximum)
will increase to $137,700 from
$132,900.
Social Security and SSI beneficiaries
are normally notified
by mail in early December about
their new benefit amount.
Most people who receive Social
Security payments will be able
to view their COLA notice
online through their my Social
Security account. People may
create or access their my Social
Security account online at www.
socialsecurity.gov/myaccount.
Information about Medicare
changes for 2020, when
announced, will be available at
www.medicare.gov. For Social
Security beneficiaries receiving
Medicare, Social Security
will not be able to compute their
new benefit amount until after
the Medicare premium amounts
for 2020 are announced. Final
2020 benefit amounts will be
communicated to beneficiaries
in December through the mailed
COLA notice and my Social
Security’s Message Center.
The Social Security Act provides
for how the COLA is
calculated. To read more, please
visit www.socialsecurity.gov/
cola.