With Veterans Day quickly

approaching, we would like

to help our veterans get some

items they need. Washington

Attendance Center is having

a clothing drive to donate to

veterans at some of the local

VA clinics and nursing homes.

How can you help?

You can help by simply collecting

NEW sweatshirts,

sweatpants, insulated underwear,

socks, and/or slippers

in their original package

and bringing them to school

between October 28th and

November 8th. We will partner

with the Carmi Elks Lodge

#1652 to distribute the items to

veterans in Southern Illinois.

Any business or club who

brings in items will receive a

shout out from Washington

Attendance Center on our

Facebook page. If you have

any questions, please contact

Amy Whitley at 618-382-4631

or awhitley@carmischools.org.

THANK YOU FOR YOUR

SUPPORT