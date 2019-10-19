If you are an Illinois student receiving a State of Illinois Monetary Award Program (MAP) grant in the 2019-20 academic year and you also plan to attend college again in the 2020-21 year, you should file your 2020-21 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) by Dec. 1 to receive priority access to appropriated MAP funds, but Jo Branson, director of financial aid at Spoon River College, recommends filing as soon as possible.

If you are an Illinois student receiving a State of Illinois Monetary Award Program (MAP) grant in the 2019-20 academic year and you also plan to attend college again in the 2020-21 year, you should file your 2020-21 FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) by Dec. 1 to receive priority access to appropriated MAP funds, but Jo Branson, director of financial aid at Spoon River College, recommends filing as soon as possible.

“We encourage our students and current MAP grant recipients to file their FAFSA as soon as possible and definitely before that Dec. 1 deadline. MAP funds are first come, first serve, so the sooner the better,” Branson said. “Parents and students are welcome to schedule an appointment with our offices for assistance in filing at no cost.”

Appointments with the SRC financial aid staff can be scheduled by calling (309) 649-7030 for Canton and Havana, or (309) 833-6073 for Macomb and Rushville. Documents needed to file are 2018 income and asset and tax information (taxes and W2s).

Branson also noted that all MAP eligibility requirements must continue to be met by the students. For more information about MAP, visit the FAQs at the Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC) website at https://www.isac.org/.