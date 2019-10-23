In order to prepare for Christmas mailing, Jasper County Home Front is updating all military men and women’s addresses. It is imperative that we are notified of current addresses before November 21, 2019 mailing. If we do not hear from you, we will use the addresses we have in our files. We need to hear from EVERY registered military member so that we do not get any returned mail this year. Parents/family members- please notify us of your service members’ address. Thank you in advance for your time.

Please contact Janet Vahling at 618-783-8469 or Kathy Patterson at 618-553-6297 or update your address on Facebook at Jasper County Home Front in a private message. Please help us make our Troops receive their mail and know their hometown appreciates all they do for our Country.