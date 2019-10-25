Daily Ledger staff have complied a list of four events taking place this weekend.

Daily Ledger staff have complied a list of four events taking place this weekend.

1. The Lewistown United Methodist Church will hold a Country Bazaar Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Included in the bazaar will be needlework, crafts, sewing, artwork florals, plants, holiday items, books, collectibles and more. Breakfast of coffee and pastries for $3 will be available from 9 to 10 a.m. Lunch of all-you-can-eat ham and beans with cornbread for $5 will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

2. There are several family friendly, Halloween events taking place Friday. Sunset Rehabilitation & Health Care will hold a Halloween party from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Canton Main Street will hold Munchkin Masquerade from 5 to 7 p.m. in downtown Canton. The YWCA Dance Division will perform in the parking lot south of Jones Park. There will also be a Howl-oween Pet Parade to be held at 4:45 p.m., right before the Munchkin Masquerade. Residents are encouraged to dress up their four-legged fur babies for a trip around Jones Park. Any pets in attendance should be well-behaved in public. For more spooky fun, Graham Hospital will hold a trick-or-treat night in the hospital’s Lobby Conference Room from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

3. The Village of Dunfermline will host a Soup Day meal Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Available food will be vegetable or chili soup, steamburgers or hotdogs. Desserts are extra and include cake and pie. Carry outs are available.

4. The Hair Refinery will be presenting a fundraiser, “American Horror Story: Giving Cancer a Scare” Saturday at the Elks Lodge in Canton. Doors open at 5 p.m. Join them for an evening of American Horror Story themed entertainment, appetizers, desserts and refreshments. The night will also feature a balloon raffle, silent auction, DJ and other fun activities. The event will benefit the Bright Pink Organization, which helps save lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering women to know their risk and manage their health proactively.