Dan E. Collier, 63, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Danny Everett Collier was born August 3, 1956 in Moline, IL, the son of Eugene and Geraldine (Nichols) Collier. He was educated in Rock Island schools and graduated from Rock Island High School in 1974. Dan attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, IL. He studied Law Enforcement and received an Associate of Arts Degree in Business Administration. Dan married Connie Floming Adams on September 7, 1996 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Dan joined the Henry County Sheriff's Department in 1980. He was promoted to Second Shift Sergeant in 1990 and then Lieutenant in 1997, retiring in 2010. Throughout his career he got further training with the University of Illinois Law for Police; Northwestern University DUI Law Enforcement Training; John E. Reid and Associates Specialized Course on Interviewing and Interrogation, by Reid College; Court Security and Basic Hostage Negotiations Training; Street Survival Seminar for Police; First Responder from Trinity Medical Center; Use of Force Policy Training; Advanced Professional Seminars Anti Terrorism Techniques for Law Enforcement; Self Defense Instructor Course for Law Enforcement; Emergency Management Institute Nation Response Course, Basic Incident Command System, Hazardous Materials Training and many more hours of training as required by the State of Illinois Training board, and the Henry County Sheriff Office policy.

He owned and operated Dan's Auto Body in Cambridge beginning in 1990. He established the Cambridge Car Corner in 1999. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Valley View Club, and Geneseo Moose Lodge#990. He also served on the Cambridge Township Board.

His hobbies included anything to do with automobiles. He liked to restore and show them at summer car shows. He enjoyed working with local youth activities. As a deputy, Dan started the High School Dare Car Show in conjunction with the Cambridge Fun Fest. He assisted with many fund raisers, and supported the Cambridge Youth Football Program. Dan enjoyed going to NASCAR races with friends and family. He raced stock cars, was an avid Jeff Gordon fan and a St. Louis Cardinals fan. He also enjoyed spending time with grandsons Cameron and Cooper Smith and watching them participate in their school activities.

Those surviving are his wife, Connie, his precious dog, Bo, a daughter and her husband, Michelle and Larry Cheline, Galva, a son and his wife, Ryan and Jill Smith, Plainfield, IL, and two grandsons, Cameron and Cooper Smith. Other survivors include a sister and her husband, Elaine and Art Breck, Byron, IL, and a niece and nephew, Rachel and Andrew. His parents and an infant son, Larry, preceded him in death.

