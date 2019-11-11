MACOMB — The Western Illinois University School of Music will present a Student Composers Concert at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 12 in the College of Fine Arts and Communication (COFAC) Recital Hall.

WIU School of Music students and faculty will perform new works by student composition majors.

This performance is open free to the public.

Program:

Nebula - Elliot Butler, a junior music major from Arlington, Ill.

- Chase Dunaway, a senior music major from Peoria, Ill., vibraphone

- Lydia Olson, a senior music major from Moline, Ill., harp

Flux - Matthew Sulla

- Zachary Smith, double bass

Tributaries - Sean Klink, a graduate student in music composition from Viola, Ill.

- Associate Professor of Music Julieta Mihai, violin

I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud - Joel Prescott, a senior music major from Burlington, Ia.

- Claire Ryterski, a senior music major from Columbia, Ill., soprano

- Siyuan Chen, a music graduate student from China, piano

Piano Trio in D - Kaleb Rhea, a graduate student in music composition from Jacksonville, Ill.

I. Dorian

- Alice Müller, a senior music major from Romania, violin

- Kosuke Uchikawa, cello

- Siyuan Chen, a junior music major from Japan, piano

- Rhea, conductor

For more information, call the COFAC Recital Hall office at (309) 298-1843 or visit wiu.edu/recitalhall.

— Submitted by WIU News