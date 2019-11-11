If you do not follow cross country running, maybe you should and learn that Olney has a State Champion in Olney Lady Tiger freshman Tatum David. David has taken the world of cross country running by surprise. Many have learned firsthand that David is the real deal.

David won the Class 2A Regional at Mattoon and the Class 2A Sectional at Decatur. David gets out fast in her races, then sets the quick pace that few can keep up with. If they do keep up with her, it’s only for a short time until they have to fall back and run at a slower pace.

From watching films of the race, David never changed her racing style. She got out first and left the rest of the field behind getting out in the first quarter at 65 seconds. She ran her first mile in a time of 5:03. Her second mile was at a time of 5:26. She finish the 3-mile course at a time of 16:04 and is the 4th fastest time set as a freshman at Detweiller Park in Peoria.

Olney Tiger Head Coach Louis Gassmann said, “We had two runners up at Detweiller Park in Peoria on Saturday, Nov 9. Conditions were very good for runners and fans on Saturday. It was mostly sunny with temps in the low to mid 40s. There was a decent wind out of the south. Freshman Tatum David won the Class AA girls race with a time of 16:04.00 It was a Class AA course record, besting the previous record of 16:12 by Maryjeanne Gilbert of Peoria (Notre Dame) in 2014. It was the fastest girl's time of all three class races that were run on Saturday. Junior Gavin Kirby placed 23rd overall with a time of 15:27.56. Both runners received All State recognition by placing in the Top 25 in their race.”

In a post-race interview David said, I felt good to get out fast. I was nervous and just wanted to get out. At the 2-mile mark Tatum stated, "I didn't really know what it was (her time) and didn't expect it to be that fast. It didn't feel like it would be that fast, but I was amazed when I went through."

David will be competing in the Nike Regional on November 16, 2019 at Terre Haute, Indiana and the Footlocker Regional November 30, 2019 at Kenosha, Wisconsin. Those two races will offer advancement to a national level in Portland, Oregon and San Diego, California.