CANTON-The Canton Community College/Spoon River College Alumni Association hosted their annual Alumni Association Awards Reception and Hall of Fame Induction at the Canton Campus on Saturday, Nov. 2.

“The Alumni Association’s awards reception is a great event that allows us to both reconnect with and honor Canton Community College and Spoon River College alumni for their achievements and their service to their communities,” said Colin Davis, executive director of the Spoon River College Foundation.

“We are incredibly proud of what our alumni have gone on to do after leaving SRC.”

The Outstanding Service Award was awarded posthumously to Fulton County Sheriff’s Deputy Troy Chisum. This award is presented to alumni who have made significant voluntary contributions to mankind in general and/or to the College.

The Distinguished SRC Retiree Award was awarded posthumously to Patricia “Pat” Russell. This award is based upon an individual’s significant contributions to Spoon River College, its students, and the community.

Alumni Achievement Awards were presented to Amanda Atchley, Karen Cotton, Ramon Escapa, Karen Fisher, Eric Phillips, and Mike Walters. This award celebrates the outstanding achievements made by SRC or CCC alumni.

Lance Zedric was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame. This honor is for an alumni’s outstanding contribution to a sport along with their sportsmanship, character, and integrity, and the distinction they brought to Spoon River College/Canton Community College.

The SRC Alumni Association exists as a function of the SRC Foundation and seeks to close the gap between past alumni, present students and future leaders. SRC alumni need not be graduates. To learn more about the SRC Alumni Association or to register as an alumnus/alumna, please visit http://www.src.edu/alumni or call (309) 649-6260.