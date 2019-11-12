CANTON-The first year of the Canton Bike Share system is in the books.

Bike share programs are in place throughout the world and allow people to rent bicycles for recreation, transportation, and wellness. Canton Bike Share is a partnership of Graham Health System and the Canton Park District.

It officially opened March 22, 2019.

The season ended when the bikes were put in storage for the winter Oct. 29.

The Canton system includes twelve bikes available from stations at the Graham Medical Group Clinic on South Main Street and at Wallace and Lakeland Parks.

Bikes are rented through a smartphone app using Bluetooth technology to lock and unlock them from stands anchored at each of the three stations. Users enter their credit or debit card information into the app with the payment being applied each time a bike is rented. The rental fee is $3.00 for the first hour and $2.00 per hour after that. Canton’s system is unique in that it’s one of the smallest communities in the United States to offer the amenity.

"The first year of the program was a successful one with 233 persons having signed-up through the app to use the bikes" says Canton Park District Commissioner Kevin Stephenson.

He went on to say "Going in, we didn’t know what kind of participation we’d have since bike share is new to the community. We believe, though, 233 users shows it’s something people like and will continue to use."

Besides Canton, the users were from the Fulton County communities of Farmington, Cuba, Norris, Table Grove, and Dunfermline.

Others from Illinois were from Pawnee, Bushnell, Eureka, Peoria, Elmwood, Dixon, and Macomb.

And from throughout the United States users of Canton Bike Share were from Albion, Michigan, St. Louis, Missouri, Greenwood, Indiana, Baytown, Texas, Durango, Colorado, and Brooklyn, New York.

There were 537 separate bike rentals with the rides totaling 840-hours. The average length of rides taken was approximately one-hour.

Fees received from the rentals will be used by Graham Health System and the Canton Park District for bike maintenance and possibly expanding the number of bikes and stations in the future.

The bikes will be put back in service in the Spring of 2020, with the exact date depending on the weather.