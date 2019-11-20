A Free Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewistown Visitors Center.

LEWISTOWN — A Free Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lewistown Visitors Center.

Meal will include turkey, potatoes and gray, green beans, corn, stuffing, roll and pie.

Deliveries available if RSVP by Nov. 25. Call Lewistown City Hall, 309-547-4300, or Jayson Herrick, 309-357-2143.

If you would like to volunteer or donate supplies, also call Herrick.

They give thanks in advance to all the businesses and community members for their time and donations that made the dinner possible.