For the past two years, the administration and faculty at Neponset Grade School have been grappling with a universal problem. How do they get students excited about math?

“We’ve been focusing on math,” said Principal Dena Hodge-Bates. “ How do the kids feel about it?”

Turns out, students in general don’t like math very much, and the dislike of the subject is reflected in the state report card scores. The math scores were significantly lower than the English Language Assessment scores, said Bates.

In order to understand the reasons behind the lagging scores, Bates and the teachers have spent time surveying the students in an effort to gauge their understanding and feelings about math. “We found kids hated it,” she said.

For the past couple years, Neponset Grade School faculty members have been busy revising the curriculum to ensure alignment to the Illinois Learning Standards. One of the major changes was the addition of “mindfulness,” which offers students breathing and stretching exercises in hopes students can focus their minds and prepare to learn. The mindfulness exercises are also designed to reduce anxiety and develop confidence along with a positive mindset, essential for the learning process.

This past school year, the school, a part of Kewanee School District 229, has begun collaborating with Cheryl Beasley, a math consultant with the Illinois State Board of Education, in order to provide instruction to the teachers.

The program, called “Number Talks,” are 5 to 10 minute “talks” that provide opportunities for students to solve math problems mentally and then model and share their thought processes with their peers.

“This strategy has been proven to be effective for our students in the area of building computational skills, reinforcing number sense, and working on building skills of the mind that makes our students stronger, mindful mathematicians and more effective problem solvers,” said Bates.

Recently, Neponset Grade School and Beasley have begun recording their classroom sessions. On Friday, Beasley instructed teacher Tatum Drury’s fifth-grade class on techniques for subtraction. The classes will be recorded for all grades from Kindergarten through eighth grade and those recordings will be used to train Illinois teachers.

Bates said that since the implementation of the program, scores have increased. Recent progress monitoring scores on math benchmarks indicated that 74 percent of students are projected to meet or exceed the end-of-the-year grade-level math targets.

The goal is to have at least 80 percent of students meet grade-level targets by the end of the year. On the most recent Illinois School Report Card, the Neponset school earned a “Commendable” rating.

“I have a very dedicated group of teachers,” Bates said. “They are excited to implement mindfulness and Number Talks in their classrooms.

Bates said the teachers are just now hearing comments from students that math class is fun and math is easier for them.

“This was our main goal,” she said.